High school students from across the Kansas City area took the stage in sequined jumpsuits, floor-length gowns and slicked-back hairdos to perform in the KC SuperStar’s 15th annual Finals singing competition Sunday night.

The annual contest, styled after “American Idol,” was held at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, and was hosted by the celebrity Matt Friend, a comedian, actor and impressionist.

Each contestant competed for the title and a $10,000 scholarship prize.

Proceeds from the event go directly toward funding the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and its services, such as J Camp, arts, health and fitness and the child development center.

According to Tammy Ruder, executive director and producer of KC SuperStar, the organization exceeded its initial fundraising goal in 2010 by $200,000. This year, they were been able to raise $1.2 million, mostly in donations and sponsorships.

“This is fantastic,” Ruder said. “It’s really helped us embrace the community and create a home away from home for those in our general area.”

Since its inception, this contest has given Kansas City area high school students a creative outlet in performing arts and the ability to expand their skills by working with trained media professionals and vocalists.

BV Northwest alum wins top prize

After judges selected their top four choices on Sunday, the audience took a final vote to determine the winner.

That ended up being Magdalena Nguyen, who graduated this year from Blue Valley Northwest High School.

Once they announced Nguyen’s name, she was handed a giant check as the crowd erupted in cheers, all while blue and gold balloons fell to the stage.

Placing second was Janelle Marshall, a student at Blue Springs High School in Missouri. She earned a $5,000 scholarship as first runner-up.

Placing third was Bennett Chapman, a recent graduate of the Liberty (Missouri) Public School District. He earned a $2,500 scholarship.

Nguyen plans on pursuing music as a vocal jazz major in college. She’s been a part of choirs throughout her 12 years of schooling.

She performed “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” for an audience of over 1,000 people at the finals on Sunday.

“I thought I was gonna pass out,” Nguyen said. “I know it doesn’t mean a lot to some other people, but this changed my life. I’m so grateful and very happy.”

Nguyen and other contestants recommend the KC Superstar competition to high school performers who want to build confidence, meet new people and showcase their talent.

“It’s just a magical experience to mentor these kids,” choreographer Dana Hunt said. “The greatest gift for me is to watch them shine, knowing they always had what it takes.”

Auditions began this past spring

Around 200 high school students auditioned in the spring for KC Superstar.

A panel of judges narrowed the selection down to between 20 and 24 contestants, who would compete in the semifinal round.

Semifinals were held on June 6, at the White Theatre at The J. Even students who didn’t make it to the top 10 still received a scholarship of $100.

“We basically spend all summer working on the final show,” Emma-Kate Salin, last year’s runner up said. “It’s a lot of really hard, tedious work, but you’re with an incredible team.”

This year’s theme for KC SuperStar’s contest was “Put Your Records On.”

Ruder, the executive director, said they focused on music from five different recording studios including Motown, RCA, Columbia and Capitol Records and Gold Star Recording Studio. Students could pick their own music to perform.

Honoring the victims of 2014 shootings

On Sunday, the finalists joined together to sing “Free Bird” in honor of three people killed in shootings 10 years ago at two Jewish sites in Overland Park.

On April 13, 2014, a self-proclaimed white supremacist opened fire at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom, killing Terri LaManno, William Corporon and Corporon’s grandson Reat Underwood.

LaManno and Underwood were at the Jewish Community Center that day as Underwood was set to compete in the early rounds of that year’s KC Superstar contest.

Borne from tragedy, the organization SevenDays became a community-wide initiative that pushed to foster kindness and understanding.

On Sunday, local TV news anchor and emcee Abby Eden took a moment to remind audience members of the importance of “shining a light on the darkness of hate.”