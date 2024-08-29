Cheryl Lee Johnson

May 10, 1948 — August 19, 2024

Cheryl passed away August 19, 2024 after a short illness in Olathe, Kansas.

Cheryl was born in Kansas City,Missouri, and lived her entire life in the Metro Area. It was a source of pride that she attended Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, KS, Class of ‘67. After high school she worked primarily in the medical field. She retired in 2014 from the Medical Records Department at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.

Cheryl enjoyed reading, movies, eating out, and being with family. She was an active Christian and was most recently a member at Heritage United Methodist Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

Since her mother’s passing in 2018, she had lived with her nephew Jason Holler. They enjoyed many adventures together with their pets Buffy-2 and Susie.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2024 at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas.

Cheryl will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by three sisters, Gayle Lyon (Ham) Huffman, TX; Kathie Smith (Terry) Phoenix, Arizona; Debbie Mills (Craig) Amarillo, TX; one brother Cliff Johnson (Margaret) DeSoto, Kansas; and cousin Sandra Mercadel (Rudy) Rialto, California.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: Brent Lyon (Diane); Kelly Cahill (John); Todd Smith, Amy Smith, Chastity Mills, Dannelle Mills, Jason Holler, Shelly Espy (Chuck), Tara Fling (Sean), and Robert Johnson.

Preceding her in death were her parents Robert and Madlion Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Jim Holler; and niece Tiffany Mills.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Saint Luke’s Health Systems and Olathe Hospice House.