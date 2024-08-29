September 18, 1937 — August 27, 2024

Floyd William Meyer was given life by his creator and was born on September 18th, 1937, the child of W.C and Sophie Meyer. Floyd received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God soon after. Floyd publicly confessed his faith and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Palmer, KS in March of 1951.

Floyd graduated from Linn Rural High School in May of 1955 and then attended Kansas State University for two years, studying Animal Husbandry.

Floyd then returned home to begin his farming career together with his parents on the family farm.

Floyd met the love of his life, Irma Frese, in the summer of 1959 at Walther League Lutheran Camp, Fairbury, NE. They were later married on July 9, 1961 in Grand Island, NE by Irma’s father, Lutheran minister Rev. Edgar Frese.

Floyd joined the Army National Guard and was later called to active duty in September of 1961 due to the ongoing Berlin Wall crisis.

After returning home from active duty, they were blessed with their first child, Jay, in July of 1962.

Floyd was honorably discharged from his active military service in August of 1962, and then returned to rural Palmer where he continued his farming vocation.

Floyd and Irma were blessed with their second child, Wade, in March of 1965.

Also in 1965, Floyd began his purebred hog business. The business grew and specialized in raising quality breeding stock that was sold to other swine producers nationwide.

In April of 1971, Floyd and Irma were blessed with their third child, Sara.

Floyd was elected President of the Kansas Pork Producers Council in 1972, and was active in this organization for many years.

Floyd was also involved in many community organizations, including being a 4-H project leader and swine judge. He served as a member of the USD 223 school board for many years. He also served in numerous different roles within St John Lutheran Church and School.

Floyd will be remembered for his soft-spoken, gentle and kind demeanor. His soft smile, approving nod and respectful nature was the cornerstone of his personality. He was known for his humbleness, but had the unique ability to lovingly lead, teach and coach. Those who knew Floyd remember him for his selflessness and dedication for helping others. He loved the K-State Wildcats, Royals baseball and Chiefs football and helping Irma with their Antiques business. But by far, his greatest love was reserved for his loving wife Irma and his family, all of whom appreciate the high bar he set, by example.

On August 27th, 2024, God blessed Floyd by bringing him to his eternal home. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older sisters, Mardelle and Lavone. He is survived by his wife, Irma of the home, his sister, Bernice (Gary) of Waynesboro, MS, his brother Ralph (Linda) of Tescott, KS, his sister Elaine (Ed) of Topeka, KS, several nieces and nephews, his children, Jay (Liz) of Sublette, Wade of Des Moines, IA, and Sara (Doug) of Kansas City, MO, along with five grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, McKade (Suzie), Amara (Jacob) and Willa, and two great grandchildren, Lilith and Henry.

Funeral and burial services, will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, September 4th at St. John Lutheran Church, 312 National Rd, Palmer, KS 66962. Luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.