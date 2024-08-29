Juan S. Roque

Juan Silverio Roque, age 79, known as Johnny to his family, passed away on August 24, 2024, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his beloved family. Born on February 20, 1945, in Havana, Cuba, Juan immigrated to the United States, where he led an honorable life known for his kindness, creativity, generosity, leadership and love.

He served and was a Prisoner of War in the Bay of Pigs from April of 1961 to December 1962. As part of Brigade 2506, Battalion 6, he demonstrated courage and bravery in the face of adversity.

Juan was survived by his loving wife, Nanette; their children, Ana, Sean, and Marcus; his siblings, Silvia, Lourdes, Roberto, Jose Ignacio, and Jose Manuel. His kind, generous, and loving nature made him a central figure in their lives, providing endless moments of laughter and joy.

He led an extremely fulfilling career where he worked for World Radio, Brandsmart, and the Kansas City Star as well as started up and owned successful businesses, including Sounds Great, ABC Superstore and Car Toys. He impacted so many with his entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, supportive leadership and friendship.

Juan was loved and respected by so many. He cherished his church, Leawood Presbyterian Church, and had a passion for serving on his HOA. He enjoyed traveling, golf, and passionately supporting the Chiefs and Husker football teams, as well as participating in fantasy football leagues.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 5, 2024 at 11:00am, at Leawood Presbyterian Church. If you would prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to City Union Mission or Harvesters in his memory.

The Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, KS, is assisting the family during this time. Juan’s legacy of love, leadership, and his distinctive way of making everyone feel loved and valued will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.