Marjorie Ann Owens

Marjorie C. Owens passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 26th, 2024. Marjorie was born in Rockford, Illinois to Frieda and William Carlson. She graduated from Northwestern Dental School in 1953 and worked as a dental hygienist in Rockford and Chicago.

She met Sherman Roberts, and they married in 1956. Marge and Sherman clearly believed that location was critical in their family home purchases since 3 of their 5 homes were in the Milhaven community. And they were spot on! Many amazing lifetime friendships were cultivated for the entire family from this community. Marjorie enjoyed taking art classes at UMKC. Her artistic skills and creativity were on display every year when wearing her fun and epic costumes at the neighborhood parties and as the Mohawk Elementary School ‘Picture Lady’.

After Sherman passed in 1979, Marjorie found love again with Dr. Robert Owens. They embarked on a series of unforgettable adventures and filled multiple passports crisscrossing the globe. After a long history of international golf, she experienced her one and only hole-in-one on U.S. soil in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Marjorie was a member at Milburn Country Club, Indian Hills Country Club and Colonial Church.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her first husband Sherman H Roberts, her second husband Dr. Robert H Owens, and her companion Gerald Bowman. She is survived by her children Jay (Nancy), Beth (Brian Fitzpatrick), Laury (Alan Richard), Amy; 6 grandchildren Jessica (Gary Henson) BriAnna (Ardy Dehdasht) Erica (Eddie Croissant), Melissa (Brad Chapman), Trisha (Josh Parker), Scott Wolf, Becca Roberts; 3 great grandchildren Katelyn Henson, Cole Henson, Beckham Dehdasht.

Services will be held at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 30th at 10:30 A.M. The family would like to thank the amazing staff and caregivers at Village Shalom and Monarch Hospice, for whom we are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to Monarch Hospice and Palliative Care.