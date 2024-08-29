Victoria Ann Neal

With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Victoria Ann (Linville) Neal, affectionately known to many as Vicki, Mom, and Nana. Born on October 13, 1951, in Kansas City, MO, Vicki graced this world with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for others for nearly 73 years before peacefully departing on August 23, 2024, in Olathe, KS.

Vicki’s life was a testament to the power of compassion and dedication. She spent many dedicated years in the accounting field, pouring her energy into the demanding tax season with unmatched diligence. In later years, she discovered a new joy and a community of treasured friends through her work as a Paparazzi consultant. Her professional journey was marked not just by her commitment to her tasks but by the genuine relationships she built along the way.

Beyond her career, Vicki’s heart was truly with her family and those she cared for. A “mother to everyone,” she found her deepest fulfillment in nurturing and supporting others. This calling led her and her beloved husband, Frank, to embrace the noble path of foster care, beginning with their daughter Magali, who came into their lives and hearts. Together, they provided a loving home to many children in need, demonstrating every day what it means to give selflessly and love unconditionally.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Donna Linville; her stepsons, Scott Neal and Stephen Neal; and her brother, Mike Linville. Though her losses were great, Vicki’s enduring love and strength kept their memories alive within her family.

She leaves behind a legacy of love through her surviving family: her devoted husband of 38 years, Frank Neal; her son, Sean (Melanie) Linville; her daughters, Stephanie Neal and Magali Guzman; Brothers, Bobby (Joan) Linville and Ronnie Linville; and her cherished grandchildren, Hayden Nick; Maddie and Jackson Linville; along with Mariana, Stephanie and Lesly Aguilar Guzman, and Alexandra Lopez. Additionally, Vicki is remembered fondly by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends whose lives she touched profoundly.

To celebrate Vicki’s incredible life, Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 5-7pm at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday, September 4th, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS. A family luncheon will be served at the church following the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you honor Vicki’s memory by extending kindness and care to those around you, keeping her spirit of generosity alive in your hearts. Donations may also be made in her name to KVC Kansas.

May Vicki’s extraordinary example continue to inspire us all to live with love, courage, and an open heart.