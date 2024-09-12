October 19, 1936 — September 8, 2024

Prairie Village, KS

October 19, 1936 – September 8, 2024

Rosemary Anne McDaneld, 87, of Prairie Village, passed away on Sunday, September 8th, 2024, at KU Medical Center due to complications of a house fire. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished community member. She lived a life marked by a dedication to family, faith, and education.

She was born Rosemary Anne Lytle in Oberlin, Kansas, on October 19, 1936. She grew up on the family homestead before moving to Topeka, KS and then on to Kansas City where she graduated from Central High School in 1954. She received a BA in Education in 1958 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she was a cheerleader and met her husband Richard “Dick” Jackson McDaneld. They were married on December 26, 1959, in Kansas City and had two sons. The family moved to Littleton, Colorado in 1968, and on to Detroit, Michigan in 1969,and remained there for twenty years where the boys grew up. The family returned to Kansas City in 1988, before Dick passed away in 1990. Rosemary continued her education obtaining her Masters Degree in Curriculum from UMKC at the age of 59. She was a teacher for many years in Michigan and Kansas City and most recently taught ESL and tutored numerous new citizens to the area.

A devout Christian, Rosemary was an active member of Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a steadfast volunteer to many projects through the years, as well as holding several positions in the congregation. She was devoted to reading scripture and read the Bible several times through. Her passion for community extended beyond the church, as she consistently volunteered with Cross-Lines Community Outreach, cooking for and serving those in need.

She was a sports enthusiast. Rosemary closely followed the Royals, Chiefs, and Jayhawks. She rarely missed a sporting event that involved a son, grandchild, or great grandchild through the years. Her famous “Woo Woo Woo” could be heard above the roar of the crowd when an exciting play took place. She was an active swimmer, walker, and gardener. Rosemary was smart, creative, and had a tireless energy to do good. She sold Avon for much of her adult life and was active in several book clubs. She was accomplished in crochet and needlepoint. She especially excelled in relationships, where she had many, many friends and helped countless people throughout her life. She was one who gave heart and soul to others before herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents Howard Ivan and Sylvia Gladys(Godfrey) Lytle, as well as her brother Robert Frank Lytle. She leaves behind son Richard Jackson McDaneld Jr. of the home and grandson Aaron William McDaneld of the home, granddaughter Lauren, great granddaughter Adrienne McDaneld of Olathe, and great grandson Carter McDaneld of Olathe; son Brian Douglas McDaneld and wife Ann of Shawnee, KS, granddaughter Mary and husband Corey Logan, and great grandson Wade of Harveyville, KS, grandaughter Lydia Grace McDaneld of Kansas City, Missouri, and granddaughter Jane Katherine McDaneld of Shawnee, KS; a sister-in law Shirley Lytle of Leawood, KS; a niece Susan and husband Tom Stewart of Mission Hills, KS; and a nephew Bobby Lytle and wife Susie of Topeka, KS.

Visitation will take place Sunday evening September 15th, 2024 from 6:30pm – 9:00pm at Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church, 7406 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO, 64114. Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 16th, 2024, 11:30am at Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church. 1:00pm burial will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS, 66210. Reception hosted by Tom and Susan Stewart at 2:00pm, 6409 High Drive, Mission Hills, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rosemary’s name to: Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church or to Cross-Lines Community Outreach, 736 Shawnee Ave. Kansas City, KS 66105.

Rosemary’s legacy of love, faith, and generosity will live on in the hearts of her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.