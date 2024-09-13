Julie A. Beall

November 30, 1946 — September 6, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Julie Beall of Overland Park, KS, passed away on September 6, 2024, leaving a void her family and friends cannot fill.

Julie was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Gene and Irene Rose. She graduated from Washington High School and went on to work in a doctor’s office where she was the office manager for over 30 years. She practiced accounting during the majority of that time, doing her own as well as others income taxes during tax time.

Julie took special joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she often spoke of her fond memories of that time. She had many pictures of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed showing them to anyone that wanted to see them. She loved their visits and would enjoy playing games with them and taking them out to eat. Most of us will remember how she liked her Mexican food and margaritas. Mom/Grandma always got the bottom of the pitcher!

Julie enjoyed spending time helping plan activities for some of the groups that she was a member of. She always had something funny to say about something that happened at TOPS or something their members had told her. She truly enjoyed the company of others.

She enjoyed going to the casino as it reminded her of when her and her late husband Marshall would vacation to Vegas to do a “little” gambling.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Irene, her brothers John and David and her husband Marshall and is survived by her sons Jeff and Scott, her nephews Mike and Nathan, her grandchildren Bryan, Elena, Alex, Colten, Abby and Joseph, her great grandchildren Kaidyn, Braden, Angela, Karson, Kinsley and Paisley who will never forget the love and laughter she brought to their lives.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.