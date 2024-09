The city of Prairie Village has reversed course and is now back to its original idea to ban short-term rentals.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday during its committee meeting unanimously directed city staff to draft an ordinance that limits rentals to operate on a 30-day stay minimum, effectively banning short-term rentals like AirBnbs or Vrbos that are typically booked for weekend or week-long stays.

Earlier this month, the city council wanted to look at how much the city could earn in transient guest tax revenue on short-term rentals. City documents estimate taxing short-term rentals would bring in up to $130,000 annually but estimates for previous years were around $60,000.

This move by the city council on Monday reverses the city’s course of action back to a ban that the city council supported back in May.

City staff anticipates bringing an ordinance back for the city council’s final approval at a future meeting.

‘We just don’t really want it in our neighborhood’

A vast majority of the dozen or so residents who spoke during public comment on Monday spoke against short-term rentals in Prairie Village.

Karen Gibbons asked the city council to ban short-term rentals due to the noise, trash, traffic and strangers that come with such properties.

Resident Mary Cordill said a short-term rental in her neighborhood feels like living next to a hotel with the number of guests who are in and out on a weekly basis.

Patrick Cohen, another resident, said he’s heard from friends who live next to a Prairie Village short-term rental property who complain “about late nights, excessive parking, odd hours that people are keeping.”

“They’ve got young kids, I’ve got young kids, we just don’t really want it in our neighborhood — that being the strangers,” Cohen added.

City council reverts back to ban

Councilmember Ian Graves said that given the $130,000 transient guest tax revenue estimate and the limited ways in which a city can use such revenues, there appears to be no upside to allowing short-term rentals in the city.

Councilmember Terry O’Toole said the issues with short-term rentals align with what he dislikes about accessory dwelling units, which is why he ran for city council last year.

Councilmember Inga Selders said she appreciated the residents who spoke during public comment because it reflects “the pulse of our community right now.”

Councilmember Cole Robinson said he stands by his previous request to explore taxing short-term rentals, but he supports a ban given the clear opposition from residents.

“It’s very evident that the vast, vast majority of Prairie Village residents do not want (short-term rentals) at all,” Robinson said.

Next steps:

City staff plans to bring back an ordinance with options on how long to allow current short-term rental owners to operate as such before the ban goes into effect.

City council meetings take place on the first and third Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at city hall, 7700 Mission Road.

