October 3rd, 1943 – September 18th, 2024

Roger Roland Robinson, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Saint Joseph, Michigan, passed away on September 18, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas. Born on October 3, 1943, Roger lived his eight decades with a laid-back attitude and a contagious laugh that could be heard from miles around.

Roger spent his workdays with Pemco Die Casting Corp and his later years with Ace Hardware. But it was his off-the-clock activities that truly defined him. When he wasn’t spending quality time with family, friends, or pets, you could find Roger and his beloved wife Vicki volunteering for local pet rescue organizations, where his laid-back demeanor and contagious laugh brought comfort to both furry friends and fellow volunteers alike. In addition to his professional life, he was an Army National Guard member, and proudly served his country.

Preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Robinson; daughter, Teri Robinson; parents, Roland and Virginia (DeMorrow) Robinson; brother, Jon (Penny) Robinson; sister, Donna Robinson; and grandniece, Aleia Worth, Roger is surely having a joyful reunion with them all now. He is survived by his son, Scot (Laura Pierceall) Robinson; stepsons, Robbie and Jerry Robbins; stepdaughter, Jean (Chris) Helms; sister, Cheri (Richard) Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, who will undoubtedly carry on his legacy of laughter and good spirits.

The family will hold a celebration of Roger’s life at a later date in Southwest Michigan. Until then, they encourage everyone who knew Roger to remember him with a smile or, better yet, a good laugh – because that’s exactly what he would have wanted. Roger’s zest for life and his ability to brighten even the gloomiest day will be sorely missed but fondly remembered.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.