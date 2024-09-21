Your Library: Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual recognition of the diverse cultures, history and contributions of Hispanic Americans. First celebrated in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week, the month-long celebration, from September 15 to October 15, was enacted into federal law in 1988. According to the 2020 Census, nearly 50,000 Johnson County residents identify as Hispanic, making up 8.14% of the population. This month is an opportunity to recognize the impact of our Hispanic and Latino community.

This yearly observation begins mid-month because September 15 is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. There are other significant days that fall between September 15 and October 15, as well: Mexico celebrates its independence day on September 16th while Chile celebrates its on September 18. Columbus Day, or Día de la Raza, is on October 12.

The Library is here to help celebrate with books, like the booklist below, resources, events and more!

Events:

The Library is hosting a community table at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center on October 2, for the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. You can sign up for Library cards and learn about resources in the community.

Visit the Walk and Read at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center from September 28-October 6. “Pepe and The Parade, A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage” will be posted.

Digital Resources:

This Hispanic and Latino Heritage Libby list has a mix of eBooks and eAudiobooks for all ages.

This Hispanic Heritage Month Kanopy list has films featuring Hispanic Americans and/or celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture.

Databases:

Explore the branches and roots of your family tree with a number of Library genealogy resources.

Hispanic Life in America from NewsBank, this database contains primary source documents related to Hispanic American life.

Book Discussions: (click through for dates, times and locations):

“Solito” by Javier Zamora

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Online Author Events:

On Childhood Migration from Central America: In Conversation with Javier Zamora on November 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Liberating Latin American Genre Fiction: In Conversation with Bestselling Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia on Oct 9 at 6:00 p.m.

For Kids:

Lightbox – Search for “Spanish” to find over 150 interactive Spanish language eBooks.

Language & Citizenship Programs:

Citizenship Civics: Tuesdays and Wednesdays September-November (Online)

Please note that while Language and Citizenship programs serve a wide range of diverse individuals, speaking many languages across the County, the Hispanic community represents a high percentage of the learners engaged in this content.

Booklists:

Hispanic Heritage Month: items available in the Library collection that spotlight artists, culture, history, and contributions.

Authors: Newer books by Latinx authors.

Picture books: Picture books for Hispanic Heritage Month.

J Readers: A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month for J readers.

You can find additional resources, materials, articles and more at our 14 locations and on jocolibrary.org, as well as in Spanish at jocolibrary.org/español.

