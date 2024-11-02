Your Library: Explore a passion for writing at Writers Conference

It’s never too late to explore your passions; whether you have always dreamed of becoming a writer or have many years of experience under your belt, Johnson County Library’s Writers Conference is a wonderful resource to explore the topic and connect with others who share your interest.

Now in its ninth year, the Writers Conference will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th St, Overland Park). Normally a multi-day event, the conference is shifting this year to focus on a single day of deep learning, as well as encompass other writing events happening that weekend in the metro area. On Nov. 14 Johnson County Library and Olathe Public Library will host a Writers Social at the Olathe Downtown Library (260 E. Santa Fe, Olathe), and on Nov. 16 Mid-Continent Public Library will host a local author fair at Woodneath Library Story Center (8900 NE Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO).

This year’s conference will also offer several pre-conference lectures available on

youtube.com/jocolibrary, via Library OnDemand. Watch online for inspiration, then bring your drafts, plans and questions to the conference ready to workshop.

Feedback from past years’ events influenced the theme of this year’s conference: community building. Expect to find intimate book discussion groups and opportunities to workshop your writing in small groups. Typically drawing several hundred attendees of all ages, this year’s conference features something for everyone—from poetry sharing, to writing book reviews, navigating social media and even writing without thinking.

This year’s conference texts that will be referenced throughout the event are “Save the Cat Writes a Novel” by Jessica Brody and “Wired for Story” by Lisa Cron, both available for checkout at the Library. All attendees will receive a free conference notebook. There is no cost to attend this event; to register for the conference or get more information about the schedule of events, visit jocolibrary.org/writersconference or call (913) 826-4600.

