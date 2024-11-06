Donald “Don” Jerome Lawrence

June 4th, 1937 – October 30th, 2024

Don was a cherished son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teammate, coach and friend. He passed from this life peacefully on October 30, 2024 with his wife Barbara at his side. She was his best friend and dance partner for 63 years. His 87 years on this earth were filled with hard work, good fortune, love, and adventure.

Don was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio by devoted immigrant parents Joseph and Jeanette. He was “baby brother” to Joe and Joan, whom he adored. His childhood was filled with Jeanette’s homemade potica, Raddell’s Slovenian sausage, family pinochle, and Sunday mass.

When Don was in 5th grade, a priest saw him tackle an 8th grader during recess at St. Paul’s Catholic School and secured a reluctant Jeanette’s permission for Don to start football. He never stopped. At Cathedral Latin High School, he was a talented player and steadfast teammate. Don was selected to the Associated Press All-Ohio Team and inducted into the Cathedral Latin High School Hall of Fame. Heavily recruited in 1955, he chose the University of Notre Dame where he forged lifelong friendships and played alongside his buddies in the notable 7-0 upset of Oklahoma to end a Sooners’ 47-game winning streak in 1957. Many of us were lucky to enjoy a game or two in South Bend with Don after he retired and will always treasure the stories he shared on campus walking tours and the privilege of accompanying him to the Monogram Club.

Don was a 7th round draft pick of the Washington Redskins, where he played for three seasons as an offensive guard and defensive tackle, working as an accountant during the off-season. After his playing days, he embarked on a nearly 50-year college and professional coaching career that was unique in many ways. As Don often said with a twinkle in his eye, “I am the only coach to go to four straight Super Bowls, four World Bowls, and be fired at least four times.” From his first stint as a graduate assistant coach with his alma mater Notre Dame to career coaching positions with K-State, University of Cincinnati, University of Virginia, TCU, Mizzou Tigers, BC Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Frankfurt Galaxy, Amsterdam Admirals, Cologne Centurions, Berlin Thunder and Omaha Nighthawks, Don meant so much to so many players. He also cultivated deep and lasting friendships with many of his coaching colleagues, trainers, owners, staff personnel, and their families.

Don enjoyed more than just football. He loved to dance and was fantastic at it. No one could swing like Don to Louis Prima’s Angelina, and he was always willing to demonstrate the “next big move” (which it never was and was always the same move). He loved music and listened to Frank Sinatra and anything Motown, but nothing could compete with his young daughter’s voice accompanied by her guitar. He often asked Kay to play him “that Country Road song” (John Denver) or that one with the “fire and rain” (James Taylor).

Don would insist that the best decision he ever made was to marry Barbara Lu Anson. He shared his life (and many, many moves) with her and their three children – Kay, Betsy, and Joe. Don taught his children to enjoy life, work hard, and “suck it up” in the face of adversity. He loved them unconditionally and was always their biggest fan.

Don delighted in watching his family grow as Betsy married Tim (Quinlan), Joe married Susan, and Kay married Eric (Muller). In 1994, Don became a grandfather, one of his life’s greatest joys. As beautifully noted by his nephew Eric (Anson), “He was an all-pro to every child who ever met him.” This is especially true of his six grandchildren – Abby (Quinlan), Grace (Quinlan), Kate (Lawrence), Liam (Lawrence), David (Muller), and Tommy (Muller). Grandpa enjoyed teaching them the secret handshake, slipping them $20 bills when their parents weren’t looking, delivering French silk pies, and cooking the world’s best Thanksgiving turkey (a tradition loving carried on by his oldest granddaughter Abby who learned the turkey magic at his knee, including, of course, the importance of copious amounts of bacon). Don’s grandkids were lucky to be so close with their Grandpa. He was and is very present in their lives and a loving role model to each of them. He celebrated their many accomplishments, small and large, and always told them how proud he was of them. Each of his grandkids will always know the answer to Grandpa’s favorite question: “Who loves you?” … “Grandpa.”

Don’s life was enriched by his in-law Anson and Germano families. He was especially close to his sister Joan, her husband Carmen Germano and their kids (Pete, Julie, Sara, Jean, Joanie, Maria and Annie) who treated him with such respect, love, and tenderness over the years. Don also shared a special relationship with the “Buffalo Ansons” (Sam, Bernice, Trish, Kelly and Eric) with whom he shared many cold and snowy winters but that also came with the warmth of their company, beef on a weck, chicken wings, Friday fish fries and winning football seasons (finally!).

Don’s warm smile and kind spirit will forever be cherished. He will be deeply missed by each of us who were lucky enough to know him, love him and be loved by him.

We will celebrate Don’s life on December 28, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas.

If you would like to honor Don’s memory, please consider a memorial contribution in to the Ben Rubin Parkinson’s Wellness Program at The J where Don regularly attended and enjoyed the camaraderie and physical activity of the Program’s Rock Steady Boxing and Movement classes https://www.thejkc.org/parkinsons/. Alternatively, Don would have loved to know that contributions were made in his name to assist young athletes in getting an education at any institution or program of your choosing.

