Your Library: Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month is an annual recognition and celebration of the traditions, languages and stories of Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and affiliated Island communities. The yearly observance ensures that the rich histories of these peoples and their important contributions to our country’s history and culture continue to be recognized.

The first American Indian Day was celebrated in New York in May, 1916. Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, rode across the United States on horseback, seeking approval from 24 state governments to designate a day to honor American Indians.

Seven decades later, in 1990, President George H.W. Bush approved a joint resolution declaring November 1990 “National American Indian Heritage Month.” Similar proclamations have been issued each year since 1994.

Digital resources:

This Native American Heritage Month Libby list has a mix of eBooks and eAudiobooks for all ages.

This Native American Heritage Month Kanopy list has films featuring Native Americans and/or celebrating Native American heritage and culture.

Databases:

Explore the branches and roots of your family tree with a number of Library genealogy resources.

Search History Reference Source for articles and resources related to Native American life.

Find collections, publications and more in Gale’s Indigenous Peoples of North America database.

Online author events:

For kids:

Lightbox – Search for “Native American” to find 15 interactive eBooks.

Booklists:

Native American Children’s Literature Recommended Reading list from First Nations Development Institute

Native American Fiction—New Voices: Even though November is National Native American Heritage month, folks can read – or listen to – stories from Native authors year-round. In a variety of different genres and a variety of different backgrounds, these novels published in the past few years should give you a starting point to dive into a rich literary world.

Celebrating Native American heritage: American Indians and Alaska Natives heritage month is a time to celebrate contributions and acknowledge the history, traditions and hardships of Native Americans.

National Native American Heritage Month: Books, fiction and non-fiction, by authors of Native American heritage.

More Indigenous Writers to Read Now (All Ages): A single word- Indigenous- could not possibly capture the breadth and diversity of native cultures spanning North and South America, and the whole globe! Find a snapshot of such stories on this list.

Native American Heritage Picture Books

