A national discount furniture retailer has begun to “wind down” operations of all of its stores across the country, including its lone remaining location in Johnson County.

Franchise Group, Inc., the owners of furniture chain American Freight, announced the impending bankruptcy-related closures of all its stores nationwide last week.

American Freight only has one Johnson County store

The retailer’s only store in Johnson County operates at 6495 Quivira Rd., at the Shawnee Village shopping center.

The company opened its Shawnee store in February 2019.

Employees of the Shawnee store said they did not have more information about the store’s closure (including a final date) when reached on Monday.

Other American Freight local stores are closing

While the Shawnee location is American Freight’s only store in Johnson County, the retailer also has two stores on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro.

The company is known for its discounted furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Closing sales began at every American Freight store on Nov. 5.

The company has filed for bankruptcy

The closures come as the owners Franchise Group, Inc., file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a release, the company cited a long struggle due to “sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector.”

Franchise Group, Inc. also owns national brands Pet Supplies Plus, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Buddy’s Home Furnishings — all of which the company expressed desire to pursue “continued sustainable growth” for.

