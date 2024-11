A 24/7-hour pet hospital will soon open its first Johnson County location.

Veterinary Emergency Group has begun construction on its new all-hours pet hospital at the Fountains Shopping Center in Overland Park.

VEG will operate at 6347 W. 119th St.

The emergency center will occupy a space on the eastern end of the shopping center, just off 119th Street and Lamar Avenue.

The space has been empty for several years, but was at one point occupied by a Flexsteel Furniture store, according to city documents.

VEG centers are open 24/7.

VEG offers care for all types of pets

The pet hospital offers a wide range of medical services, from diagnostic testing and accident wound care to emergency surgery and end-of-life care.

VEG offers those services to all pets “from tails to scales” — ranging from dogs and cats to birds and reptiles.

VEG centers are open every day, including holidays.

This marks the first VEG location in Johnson County

The company is headquartered in New York and has emergency clinics in several states like Texas, Florida and Colorado.

VEG also serves as one of several new additions to the Fountains Shopping Center in recent months.

The clinic neighbors the recently-opened Westlake Ace Hardware in the former Sears Home & Life space.

Golf retailer PGA Tour Superstore also recently opened at the shopping center, in the former Whole Foods Market space.

