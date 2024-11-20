fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Jan G. Jenkins

Share this story:

March 19, 1949 — November 2, 2024
Olathe

Jan’s obituary will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. Please check back. Thank you.

Reception – Celebration of Life

Saturday, November 23, 2024

10:30am – 12:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Graveside Service

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Olathe clears way for Hunt family-backed entertainment complex
Next article
Plan to renovate rundown Olathe shopping complex will get public incentives

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO