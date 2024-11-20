Obituaries November 20, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Jan G. Jenkins Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL March 19, 1949 — November 2, 2024 Olathe Jan’s obituary will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. Please check back. Thank you. Reception – Celebration of Life Saturday, November 23, 2024 10:30am – 12:30 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Private Family Graveside Service Saturday, November 23, 2024 Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleOlathe clears way for Hunt family-backed entertainment complexNext articlePlan to renovate rundown Olathe shopping complex will get public incentives