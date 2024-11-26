Kathleen Cansler

January 7, 1944 — November 22, 2024

Shawnee

Katheen (Del Percio) Cansler was born on January 7, 1944 and passed away Friday, November 22, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was loved beyond measure and stolen from this world by dementia far too soon.

Kathy is greeted in heaven by her parents, Nicholas Thomas Del Percio and Margaret Lucille (Connor) Del Percio, as well as her mother-in-law Mary Ann (Roberts) Cansler and granddaughter Mary Catherine McShane.

She will be missed every day by her loving husband of 59 years, Rich Cansler; her six daughters: Linda Brossard, Betty Wilson, Susan Cansler, Julie Harbert (Steve), Christine Macy (Jeff), Debbie McShane (Patrick); 14 grandchildren: Daniel & Jessica Brossard, Sarah (Wilson) Sheppard, Michael Wilson, Frank, Nicole & Taylor Gast, Sasha Bowick, Danielle (Bradley) Greene, Madeline (Bradley) Stanclift & Samantha (Bradley) Branine, Leo, Annie & Jack McShane; her 12 great grandchildren; her brother in-law Phil Cansler & sister-in-law Joan (LaCombe) Cansler and their three girls as well as Kathy’s siblings: Michael Del Percio, Richard Del Percio & Donna (Del Percio) Lewellan and children.

Kathy was such a good mom. She was kind and patient. She coached all of her girls in volleyball and track and was everyone’s biggest fan, as well as an athlete herself. Tennis was her passion for years, followed by bowling — which was a lifelong sport for her, complete with personalized ball and bag. If she was a good mom, she was an even better Grammy and would do just about anything for her people.

After all of her kids were in school, Kathy enjoyed a brief career in real estate, followed by a longer one in the corporate world where she ascended the ladder from entry level to manager without a college degree. After retiring from the rat race, Kathy spent a few years working for the Disney call center. She really dove into this as well and became one of their best customers! Another one of Kathy’s loves was travel. Two of her favorite spots were San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This led to her next stint with FunJet at the airport, greeting customers and giving them the scoop once aboard the airplane. She probably missed her true calling as a travel agent/tour guide.

As far as hobbies go, Kathy and her sister-in-law Joan shared a love of all things Longaberger (baskets). It was not technically an obsession, but if Longaberger made a casket… True to form, she probably enjoyed giving these baskets to loved ones as much as she loved collecting them. Kathy also enjoyed knitting, playing bingo, and destroying Rich at Scrabble. She didn’t necessarily LOVE to cook, but she definitely had some signature dishes. Her homemade lasagna, spaghetti, Swedish meatballs and povitica are home to her family.

Kathy was beautiful inside and out. She had a contagious smile and a great laugh. She was truly happiest when making other people happy, and those who loved her felt that every day. Her family mourned her as dementia took hold. We are relieved she is free from its grasp, and we know she is waiting for all of us at heaven’s bowling alley with a plate of lasagna.

In her final years, the care she received at Golden Hearts Home in Shawnee was all we could have asked for and more. They treated Kathy with love and dignity. They truly cared for her. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Kathy’s honor to this special place is welcome to send to Golden Hearts Home 11701 W. 60th Place Shawnee, KS 66203.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a rosary at 10:00 am. A memorial services will follow the rosary at 10:15. A private burial for family will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.