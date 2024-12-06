June “Betty” Elizabeth Clark

October 14th, 1931 – December 2nd, 2024

June Elizabeth Clark (Betty), 93, was born in Memphis, Texas, on October 14, 1931, to Jewel and Loraine Vandegrift. Her family then moved to Benton, Arkansas, and later to Detroit, Michigan, where she began public school. In Detroit, her family discovered the Church of the Nazarene and became members of First Church.

They returned to the family farm in Arkansas, where Betty graduated from Mabelvale High School. She attended Bethany Nazarene College from 1950 to 1951 and then enrolled in St. Vincents’s School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. She passed the state board of nursing exam and became an RN.

She worked in the emergency room at the University of Arkansas Hospital in Little Rock from 1956 to 1959. On September 7th, 1956, she married John Clark. In 1959, they moved to Bethany, Oklahoma, where she was the school nurse for Bethany Nazarene College from 1959 to 1966. In 1961, she and John were blessed with a beautiful little girl named Sylvia Lynn.

In 1966, the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas so that John could continue his education. Betty worked in the labor and delivery department of All Saint’s Episcopal Hospital from 1966 to 1972 to put John through seminary.

In 1972, the family moved to Olathe, Kansas, to join the staff of Mid-America Nazarene College. Betty served MANC as the school nurse from 1972 to 1997. During that time, she continued her education and graduated from MNU with a dual major in Psychology and Religion. In 1997, she retired from MNU and became a volunteer at Olathe Hospital. She served for twenty years, receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2009.

Betty’s faith in God, her church, her family, and her friends were very important to her. She served as a Sunday school teacher to a special needs student, a choir member, and a pastor’s wife for 40 years. The depth of her love and commitment to the Lord will be her legacy to her family and those who knew her.

She is survived by many who loved her dearly, including her husband, John, of 68 years; her daughter, Sylvia Lynn Williams, and her husband Jimmie; her granddaughter, Angela Elizabeth Schreiner, and her husband Derek; and two great-grandchildren, Sladen Jon, and Brooklyn Elizabeth Schreiner, as well as the extended families of Cheris Williams DeSilva, Jimmie Williams IV, Kortney Williams Levy, and Wes Williams.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life will take place at College Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, KS, on December 28th. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:00, and the service will be held at 11:00.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.