Devin Andrew Davis

December 15, 1997 – December 2, 2024

Devin Andrew Davis, of Overland Park, Kansas, 26 years old, passed away December 2, 2024.

Devin was born December 15, 1997 to Jessica Marie Allen and Chris Davis.

Devin worked for CMTG Superior Bowen. He enjoyed his job and his work buddies. He loved his daughter Livyana Davis with his whole heart!

Devin was an all genuine amazing person and most of all, Father, Son, Brother, Grandson, Friend and Cousin. He loved music, concerts, working out, fishing, frog hunting, kayaking, and enjoyed sharing those experiences with Livyana, Family, and Friends. He had a big heart and was always ready to help when called upon. To know Devin was to Love Devin. He will be deeply missed by all who Loved him.

Visitation
Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS
Saturday, December 14, 2024
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

10250 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.