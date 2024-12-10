November 10, 1933 — December 7, 2024

Shawnee

Edward “Buster” E. Rouse, born on November 10, 1933, in Lenoir County, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at the home surrounded by his family at the age of 91 on December 7, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas.

Ed was a man of diverse talents and interests, who dedicated his life to hard work, family, and community service. Raised with strong values and a commitment to helping others, he proudly served his country and earned several commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

His work journey began as a tobacco farmer in Seven Springs, North Carolina. He then was drafted into the U.S. Army November 27th, 1953, just two days after marrying the love of his life “Lucille”. He was stationed in Fort Riley, Ks. Upon his discharge he decided to make his home in Kansas City where he became employed with the Railroad at Union Station. His brother in law and sister in law lived in Kansas City and owned Anderson Rental located in Mission Ks. Ed found joy in working on lawnmowers and tractors, and he took great pride in maintaining immaculate lawns. Because of this Ed went to work for his brother in law Wayne Anderson and eventually became partners of the store and later purchased the Mission, Ks. store. He and Lucille together operated the store for many years. When he sold the Rental store, he decided to follow his dream of opening a Bar-B-Que restaurant to be known as Rouse’s Bar-B-Que in Shawnee, Kansas. His passion for cooking and eating Bar-B-Que became a hallmark of his life, bringing joy to many who had the pleasure of dining at the restaurant.

Ed was an active member of his community supporting organizations like A.A. His counseling and support help many other members. He also was a member of the Lions Club, and Armour Heights Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father Edward Earl Rouse, mother Virginia “Dodger” Hardy Rouse Barwick, stepfather Perry Barwick, Sr, and sister Georgia Lee Rouse Grady.

Ed leaves behind his surviving family: his beloved wife of 71 years, Dorothy “Lucille” Williams Rouse; his son, Edward “Eddie” E. Rouse Jr; his daughters, Lisa Rouse Logan and husband Jeff, and Jennifer Rouse Harvey and husband Joe; his brothers Lonnie H. Rouse and wife Nina, and Perry Barwick Jr and wife Bettye. He was a proud grandfather to James E. Lawrence, Thomas “Tommy” R. Tripp, Hudson Harvey, and Luci Harvey. His memory will also be treasured by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Ascend Hospice of Kansas 4550 W 109th St. Overland Park, KS 66211-1360 or a charity of your choice.

Visitation at Amos Family Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th, from 5-6pm with a funeral service to immediately follow starting at 6pm. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, December 17th, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.