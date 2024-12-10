Robert Mark Wrightsman

August 31, 1960 — December 7, 2024

Overland Park

Robert Mark “Rob” Wrightsman, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2024, in Kansas City, MO. Born on August 31, 1960, in Kansas City, KS, Rob lived a life full of love and laughter, leaving behind cherished memories for all who knew him. He was 64 years old.

A skilled electrician with the IBEW Local 124, Rob dedicated over 40 years to his craft, illuminating not only buildings but the lives of those around him. His work was more than a job; it was a testament to his commitment and craftsmanship.

Rob’s passions extended beyond his professional life. An avid football fan, he was a devoted supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, cheering them on with unyielding enthusiasm and holding season tickets for many years. But perhaps his greatest joy came from being a “Dog Daddy.” Rob ran his own doggy daycare, where he poured his heart into caring for countless furry family members.

Rob was preceded in death by his son Wade Lyle Wrightsman and parents Lyle Wade and Memory June Wrightsman. He is survived by his son, Kyle Wrightsman, his beloved Theresa Jackson, her daughters Katie and Molly (Trevor), sister Susie Swanson and husband Mike, brother Rick Wrightsman, and his granddaughters Hanna, Rosie and Mia. Rob also leaves behind his four nieces Krista, Katie, Davi, and Niki, along with his great-nephews and nieces, his father’s wife Helen Wrightsman, and a host of too many friends to mention. Most of all, he will be missed by his best friend Jeannie, his loyal white German Shepherd.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Rob’s life at a visitation on Friday, December 13th, 2024, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS. A burial service will follow immediately at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138.

Rob’s family wishes to thank the phenomenal care givers with the University of Kansas Health System, and the Kansas City Hospice House for their dedication to him in his final days.

Rob’s legacy of kindness, humor, and steadfast loyalty to those he loved will forever be remembered. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.