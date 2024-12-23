fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Traffic & Roads

$13M Johnson Drive rehab project in Mission to improve safety, connectivity

Share this story:

Johnson Drive at Riggs Avenue
Cars head west on Johnson Drive near Riggs Avenue. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Another round of rehabilitating Johnson Drive in Mission is on the horizon, but this time, without a plan to remove lanes.

The Mission City Council last week unanimously approved using $5 million worth of grant funding, awarded by the Mid-America Regional Council to the city in 2023, on a Johnson Drive rehabilitation project slated for 2026.

This rehabilitation project is for the stretch of road between the Metcalf Avenue bridge and Lamar Avenue, just west of the mom-and-pop downtown area.

Since the rehab project is two years away, specifics on how it will impact drivers have yet to be announced.

Drivers can expect new pavement, streetlights and more

Drivers use Johnson Drive as an east-west connector, running straight through the heart of downtown Mission.

The city plans to replace and upgrade “aged and deteriorated” infrastructure along this stretch of the key Johnson County corridor, according to city documents.

Once completed, the project should enhance safety and connectivity for both drivers and pedestrians.

Here is a look at some of the specific changes coming to Johnson Drive as part of this 2026 project, as outlined in city documents:

  • Curb and road pavement replacement
  • Upgraded stormwater
  • Wider sidewalks
  • New streetlights and traffic signals
  • Native plantings and trees
Johnson Drive between Lamar and Metcalf Avenues
Johnson Drive at Riggs Avenue, which is along the stretch of the corridor slated for a 2026 upgrade. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Johnson Drive project to top $13M

  • The $5 million worth of funding from the Mid-America Regional Council’s surface transportation block grant is just one piece of the funding puzzle for the Johnson Drive rehab project.
  • Mission plans to pay for the grant’s required local match out of its capital improvement program.
  • Bonds and funding from the county assistance road systems (CARS) program are also expected to help pay for this project, according to city documents.
  • The Wednesday approval also allows the city to enter an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation in order to distribute the grant funding, according to city documents.

This comes after another Johnson Drive update project

Keep reading traffic and roads news: Small park in Overland Park’s plan to remake area at 82nd and Metcalf

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Your Library: Book lovers turned bookstore volunteers
Next article
Leawood finalizes plan for new veterans memorial by city hall

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO