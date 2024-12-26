fbpx
Leah Wankum
Holidays

Happy holidays, Johnson County! Here’s why the Post is taking the next few days off

Lights reading “Joy” outside of a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park.
Lights reading “Joy” outside of a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The Post staff wishes our readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Just as we have done the past few years, we’re taking the rest of 2024 off from publishing new stories and will return with fresh headlines on Thursday, Jan. 2.

We want to give our staff a break

We think it’s important to build a sustainable and rewarding work culture at the Post.

Starting two years ago, we began taking off work between Christmas and New Year’s Day in order to give our reporters and editors an entire week off during the holidays.

We think this little break is one way to recognize them for their hard work and commitment to bringing you the news during the rest of the year.

The Post will publish a few end-of-year stories

As we have done in past years, expect to see some content from us over the next few days reviewing some of our top stories and the biggest developments in Johnson County this past year.

We have prepared a few retrospective stories that will appear on the site and in your email inboxes throughout this week, as well.

And we are still prepared to cover big breaking news if it happens between now and the new year.

Until then, see you in 2025!

