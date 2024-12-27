Historical fiction topped Johnson County Library’s charts in 2024.

The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2024, excluding December, show a range of authors driving readers to branches across the county — but the number one genre across the adult fiction board was historical fiction.

This is a change from the “romantasy,” or romance and romance fantasy genres, that topped the charts in 2023 and 2022.

Gregg Winsor, a regional librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers reached for what he would call “book club picks” in 2024.

No matter the genre on the top 10 adult fiction list, the books are all introspective, Winsor said.

“I’m thinking our readers this year are looking for titles that are maybe a little more insightful and discussable,” Winsor said.

Much like last year, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney dominated the charts for children’s books. Younger readers took to books written and illustrated by Mo Willems again this year, too, Winsor said.

Below are the most popular check-outs by genre, according to data collected by Johnson County Library. The 2023 list is available here, and the 2022 list is available here.

Adult fiction

Adult nonfiction

Teen/young adult fiction

Older kids (J) fiction

Younger kids (easy reader) fiction