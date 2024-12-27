fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Arts & Culture

Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books in 2024 — A taste for historical fiction

Share this story:

2024 most checked out books list
Some of the top 10 most checked-out books at Johnson County Library in 2024. Photo illustration by Juliana Garcia.

Historical fiction topped Johnson County Library’s charts in 2024.

The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2024, excluding December, show a range of authors driving readers to branches across the county — but the number one genre across the adult fiction board was historical fiction.

This is a change from the “romantasy,” or romance and romance fantasy genres, that topped the charts in 2023 and 2022.

Gregg Winsor, a regional librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers reached for what he would call “book club picks” in 2024.

No matter the genre on the top 10 adult fiction list, the books are all introspective, Winsor said.

“I’m thinking our readers this year are looking for titles that are maybe a little more insightful and discussable,” Winsor said.

Much like last year, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney dominated the charts for children’s books. Younger readers took to books written and illustrated by Mo Willems again this year, too, Winsor said.

Below are the most popular check-outs by genre, according to data collected by Johnson County Library. The 2023 list is available here, and the 2022 list is available here.

Adult fiction

  1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
  2. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry
  3. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett
  4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
  5. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus
  6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
  7. “None of This is True: A Novel” by Lisa Jewell
  8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
  9. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel” by Ann Napolitano
  10. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston

Adult nonfiction

  1. “Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere” by Savannah Guthrie
  2. “The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year” by Margaret Renkl, art by Billy Renkl
  3. “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry: Staying Emotionally Healthy and Spiritually Alive in Our Current Chaos” by John Mark Comer, foreword by John Ortberg
  4. “Habits of the Household: Practicing the Story of God in Everyday Family Rhythms” by Justin Whitmel Earley
  5. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” written and illustrated by Amy Tam, foreword by David Allen Sibley
  6. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz
  7. “Mere Christianity: A Revised and Amplified Edition, with a New Introduction, of the Three Books, Broadcast talks, Christian Behavior, and Beyond Personality” by C.S. Lewis
  8. “What An Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman
  9. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen
  10. “The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church” by Sarah McCammon
2024 most checked out books list include several books from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series by Jeff Kinney.
2024 most checked out books list include several books from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney. Photo illustration by Juliana Garcia.

Teen/young adult fiction

  1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
  2. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas
  3. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
  4. “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins
  5. “Divine Rivals: A Novel” by Rebecca Ross
  6. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han
  7. “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins
  8. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson
  9. “Powerless” by Lauren Roberts
  10. “The Inheritance Game” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Older kids (J) fiction

  1. “No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney
  2. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
  3. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney
  4. “The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
  5. “Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
  6. “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan
  7. “Old School” by Jeff Kinney
  8. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney
  9. “The Last Straw” by Jeff Kinney”
  10. “Hard Luck” by Jeff Kinney

Younger kids (easy reader) fiction

  1. “Watch Me Throw the Ball!” by Mo Willems
  2. “I Broke My Trunk!” by Mo Willems
  3. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh!” by Mo Willems
  4. “My New Friend is so Fun!” by Mo Willems
  5. “I Love My New Toy!” by Mo Willems
  6. “Today I Will Fly!” by Mo Willems
  7. “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!” words and pictures by Mo Willems
  8. “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Joffe Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond
  9. “Happy Pig Day!” by Mo Willems
  10. “Should I Share My Ice Cream?” by Mo Willems

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
5 things to get you out of the house over winter break in Johnson County
Next article
The Post’s most read new bar and restaurant stories of 2024

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO