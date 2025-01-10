Patricia (Patty) McCoy, 66, passed away on December 7 from ovarian cancer.

Diagnosed in 2019 she faced her cancer with resolve, hope and realism. She continued to fully live her life which included spending time with many lifelong friends, traveling to

foreign countries, working and volunteering, even moving into her dream home. She also loved art, gardening, and her beloved dog, Kirby.

Born in 1958 Patty grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from JC Harmon High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas in Journalism and Advertising. Patty went on to receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees

in nursing, becoming an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in child and adolescent psychiatry. She worked for many years at St. Luke’s Crittenton Children’s Center, then at Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates in Gladstone, retiring in 2023.

Patty loved helping others, volunteering at a children’s diabetic camp, serving on homes association landscape committees in both Prairie Village and Leawood, and assisting at the Johnson County Democratic office.

Patty is survived by her cousins and many close friends, especially the Davies family.

There will be a celebration of her life on January 19th from 12:30-3:00 at J.Gilbert’s, 8901 Metcalf.

To honor Patty, suggestions include Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org); Northcare Hospice House (kchospice.org); Johnson County Democrat Party Office,

(jocodems.org); or an animal rescue organization of your choice.

