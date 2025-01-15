fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

Olathe boosting two new downtown eateries with special sales taxes

Share this story:

Olathe downtown restaurants CIDs
Photos via Instagram.

Two new eateries coming to downtown Olathe will get a boost from special, limited sales tax districts.

Popular KC-based restaurants Pizza 51 South and Third Street Social are both redeveloping old buildings on South Kansas Avenue for new locations.

Last week, the Olathe City Council unanimously authorized the creation of two separate, temporary sales tax districts called Community Improvement Districts, or CIDs, to help finance the renovation in two votes.

“We’re excited about these new restaurants in our downtown,” said Mayor John Bacon, signaling more announcements to come. “For years, residents have indicated to us that they wanted us to focus on our downtown, to have more places to go eat and do things, and so this is just the beginning.”

Both CIDs set up an individual 2% special sales tax tied specifically to each restaurant for a 22-year term. The revenue from the extra sales tax can be used to reimburse eligible project costs as it is collected.

Those districts come on top of the industrial revenue bonds and 10-year, full property tax abatements the city signaled its intent to issue to both restaurants.

Downtown Olathe restaurants CIDs
Olathe’s old city technology office building in downtown Olathe will become a new Third Street Social location. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Third Street Social to redevelop old Olathe city building

  • Third Street Social is an American-style restaurant that began in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and now has multiple locations on the Missouri side.
  • It plans to take over an old 11,500-square-foot city building at 135 S. Kansas Ave., near Loula Street.
  • The renovation is estimated to cost just over $6 million, according to city documents.
  • Nearly all of that could be reimbursed through the CID.
  • The special sales tax collection for this CID is expected to begin on Oct. 1.

Pizza 51 South going into old downtown auto shop

  • Pizza 51 also started on the Missouri side in the Brookside neighborhood about 20 years ago. It previously had a Johnson County location in Fairway called Pizza 51 West.
  • The pizzeria plans to redevelop an existing 1,700-square-foot former auto service center at 200 S. Kansas Ave. and roughly double its footprint with an expansion.
  • About $736,000 of the total project cost could be eligible for reimbursement through the CID, according to city documents.
  • The special sales tax collection for this CID is expected to begin on July 1.
Olathe Pizza 51 olathe downtown restaurants CIDs
Pizza 51 plans to eventually take over an old auto service building at 200 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Olathe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Another popular KC restaurant is eyeballing downtown Olathe

  • Char Bar is also expected to eventually add a restaurant and entertainment facility to downtown Olathe.
  • Per an announcement made by Mayor Bacon in October last year, the barbecue joint plans to take over the former Olathe Housing Authority building at 200 W. Santa Fe.
  • That building is just shy of 9,000 square feet.
  • So far, the city council has yet to consider any planning or incentive applications for Char Bar’s redevelopment effort.
  • It’s unclear when the restaurant intends to open its downtown Olathe space and how much the project could cost.

More downtown Olathe dining news: Trio of popular KC eateries coming to downtown Olathe

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Johnson County’s new sheriff Byron Roberson lays out top priorities
Next article
Here’s how to get involved in Johnson County on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO