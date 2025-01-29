Dr. David Burton Donovan died on January 21,2025, after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer. He was born November 1,1956, in Merced, California to CMS Daniel Joseph Donovan and Reba Browner Donovan.

David graduated from Minot, N.D. high school and pursued his Doctor of Psychology at the University Missouri Kansas City, of which he was awarded the UMKC Distinguished Alumni honor. He was a member of the KC Psychoanalytic Association and a founding member of the Greater KC Psychoanalytic Film Series. Prior to having his own practice David served the Wyandot Mental Health Center and CenterPoint Medical Center. David’s work and life philosophy was “create a life that feels good on the inside, not one that just looks good on the outside.”

David was immersed in all forms of the arts in Kansas City and served on the boards of the KC Ballet, Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Moving Arts Theatre (formerly KC Dance Festival) and the Society of Fellows Board at the Nelson Atkins Museum.

David was the Ultimate Uncle to his nieces and nephews and countless other children whose lives he touched. David is survived by his mother Reba Donovan; brother Daniel (Gail) Donovan; sister Dawn Donovan Felchle; sister-in-law Kathryn Donovan and many extended family members and friends whom he loved dearly. David was preceded in death by his father Daniel and brother Derek.

In lieu of flowers, if you knew David because of his volunteer work in the community, please make a memorial gift to that organization or any charity of your choice.

Family visitation will be at 4:30pm followed by a service at 5:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2025, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W. 119th St., Overland Park, Kansas.

