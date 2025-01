Fast-casual Mexican eatery Qdoba aims to expand its presence in Johnson County and across the Kansas City metro.

As part of a broader national expansion for the California-based chain, Qdoba intends to target Johnson County for new locations, according to officials with the company.

Qdoba will open 12 new locations in the KC metro

According to a news release from the company, a local franchisee plans to open 12 new locations in total on both sides of the state line in the Kansas City area.

The nationwide expansion will eventually lead to 70 new Qdoba locations across the country, the company says.

Officials with Qdoba said specific cities in Johnson County have yet to be determined for new franchises.

Qdoba serves fast-casual burritos and bowls

The restaurant’s menu offers a range of burritos and bowls, such as quesabirria, southwest steak, citrus lime shrimp and surf & turf.

Customers can also create their own burritos or bowls, starting with cilantro lime rice or seasoned brown rice and adding their protein and veggies of choice.

In addition to burritos and bowls, Qdoba also offers other items like tacos, salads, and chips and dip.

Qdoba only has one Johnson County location

The fast-casual chain currently has a location at 13641 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

Across the state line, Qdoba also has a location in Kansas City, Missouri.

The company is headquartered in San Diego, California and roughly 800 locations across the United States.

