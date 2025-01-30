Robert “Bob” Dean Bechard

April 22, 1941 — January 28, 2025

Overland Park

Bob’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on his guestbook. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

9:30 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Cure of Ars Catholic Church

9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Celebration Mass

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Cure of Ars Catholic Church

9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.