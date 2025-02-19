Robert “Bob” Mark Tomlinson

May 6th, 1957 – February 11th, 2025

Robert “Bob” Tomlinson passed away at home in Leavenworth, Kansas on February 11, 2025.

Bob was born to George and Charlotte Tomlinson on May 6, 1957, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Bob married Carole Blattman on August 9, 1986. Together they had two sons, Phillip and Christopher. Bob earned a Bachelor’s degree from Kansas University and a Master’s degree from Baker University. Bob had a long and storied career in public service which started with an internship with Senator Bob Dole and Senator Anthony Hensley. Bob was a social studies teacher and counselor at Shawnee Mission School District Alternative Education Program (Horizons High School) from 1985-2003. He was a member of the Roeland Park City Council from 1989-1993. Bob was an elected member of the Kansas House of Representatives, for District 24, from 1993-2003. After he became Assistant Commissioner of Insurance of Kansas from 2003-2012. Then as the true family man we all loved so dearly, he took a job outside of politics within the State of Kansas from 2012 until his retirement in 2018.

After his retirement, Bob and Carole got to fulfill many bucket list travel items, including a cruise through the Panama Canal. Bob had many hobbies spanning from coin collecting, and United States History, to watching classical movies. He was an avid Kansas City Royals baseball fan.

Of all his accomplishments, Bob took the most pride in his family. One of the Tomlinson family’s favorite traditions was the epic summer vacations where they would tour different historical sites and state capitals. He took pride in that his sons could say that they visited forty-eight state capitols and the national capitol in Washington DC. Bob always said the most important thing was to be there for family events. One of his special talents he trotted out at these events was speaking like Donald Duck, something that he would spend hours entertaining his granddaughter Audrey with.

No matter the location, at home with family, at the school teaching the next generation, or at the capitol, Bob always had a great idea to contribute or an amazing story to tell.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carole Tomlinson, his sons, Phillip, Christopher and his wife Megan, and his granddaughter Audrey. He is also survived by his brother Bruce and his wife Becky and their children Rania, Jamie, and Mathew.

Services for Bob will be at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd, Kansas City, Kansas 66106 on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow the service.

In honor of Bob, the family asks that you make donations in his name to Baker University’s President’s Vision Fund or Bristol Hill United Methodist Church.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.