Roxie Hammill February 21, 2025 Traffic & Roads Leawood closing part of Tomahawk Creek Parkway for months-long project — What drivers need to know Detour signage at Tomahawk Creek Parkway. Photo credit Lucie Krisman. A major street project on Tomahawk Creek Parkway in Leawood began earlier this month, with trail and partial road closures beginning next week. The project, which is expected to be complete in December, stretches from College Boulevard to Roe Avenue and includes: A new roundabout at the intersection of Town Center Drive and Tomahawk Creek Parkway. Adjustments to raise sections of the road above the 100-year floodplain. Creek channel enhancements Road resurfacing between 119th Street and Roe Avenue New bike lanes and improved pedestrian crossings to connect the west side of the parkway with the trail system Expanded fiber optic infrastructure The first closure was earlier this month, affecting the multi-use trail along Tomahawk Creek from College Boulevard to 119th Street. Pedestrians will be detoured to the sidewalk along the west side of the parkway for the duration of that estimated eight-week closure. In a news release, the city encouraged bicyclists to use alternate routes between College and 119th Street, and to check signage with QR codes that will be placed along the trail for suggestions. On Monday, Feb. 24, closures and detours will begin along Tomahawk Creek Parkway. The parkway will be fully closed at Town Center Drive for the roundabout construction, with detours to Roe Avenue at 115th and 119th streets. That closure is expected to last until August. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 26, the parkway will also be reduced to one lane in each direction from College Boulevard to 115th Street with a 25 mph speed limit. Drivers and cyclists on that section will be sent to Roe Avenue. That part of the construction is expected to last until October. Other traffic changes are planned for later in the year. The roundabout will open in August, and the parkway will close between the entrance to Tomahawk Creek Condominiums and 115th Street. The city plans more updates as the project progresses. All street work is dependent on the weather. Go deeper: Here's a link to the city's webpage about the project. About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.