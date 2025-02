In the roughly three years that Urban Egg has been open in Johnson County, founder Randy Price has realized that diners love a good brunch.

The Colorado-based breakfast and brunch eatery debuted in Overland Park in April 2022.

But his knowledge of Johnson County goes back even further. Price grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South.

As such, it felt natural for him to bring Urban Egg home. Soon, its local footprint will expand even further.

In the next few years, Urban Egg has plans to cook up multiple new Johnson County locations, Price said.

Urban Egg is expanding to multiple Johnson County cities

Price said Urban Egg is currently eyeing a spot at Lenexa City Center — which he hopes to open by late 2026.

Urban Egg is also eyeing new locations at the Shops of Prairie Village and the still-evolving Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

In total, Price said he hopes to add five or six additional Urban Egg locations to the Kansas City metro in the coming years.

Urban Egg serves breakfast, brunch and lunch

For breakfast, the Urban Egg features items like steak and eggs, avocado toast, pancake “flights” and breakfast burritos.

On the lunch side, Urban Egg serves items like club salads and avocado and cheddar chicken melts.

The restaurant also serves a variety of coffee drinks, juices and breakfast cocktails like mimosas, espresso martinis and “morning” margaritas.

Urban Egg is expanding beyond Johnson County

Another new restaurant is in the works for Urban Egg in North Kansas City, which Price said will likely open before the new Johnson County locations.

He is also looking to open franchises on the Country Club Plaza and in Lee’s Summit, Mo., for future expansion as well as other markets in Colorado and Texas.

“We have been working for the last year and a half to kind of set the stage and make some internal adjustments in preparation for getting Urban Egg ready to scale,” he said. “We’ve worked very diligently for the last 18 months, and now it’s time to start adding stores.”

Before leaving Kansas, Price spent multiple post-college years working at two local Houston’s locations — one in Overland Park and another on the Plaza.

The Kansas City metro is “up and coming” in a lot of ways, he said, and he’s excited for Urban Egg to be a part of that.

“​​I think brunch has historically done very well in Kansas City,” he said. “It’s a growing, educated, vibrant city, and that’s really kind of what we feel will be great for expanding the Urban Egg brand.”

