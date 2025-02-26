1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lenexa apartment complex

Lenexa Police are investigating after one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and another person was found dead inside of an apartment late Wednesday afternoon.

Master Police Ofc. Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, told the Post that officers were first called to the Meadows Apartments in the 7600 block of Halsey Street at about 4 p.m. to check on a report of a bleeding man.

The apartment complex is immediately south of Trailridge Middle School, at 75th Street and Quivira Road.

Chavez said officers located the man in the parking lot of the complex and determined that he had a gunshot wound to the head.

“When we [police] arrived, he was standing and talking,” Chavez said. “He was immediately transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act.”

Recorded radio traffic from Johnson County Med-Act and Lenexa firefighters reported that the man was in critical condition.

Chavez said officers received information about an apartment that the injured man was connected to, and they went inside to investigate and check for anyone else who may be injured.

That is when officers found a deceased woman inside the apartment.

Several Shawnee police officers assisted Lenexa officers in the initial response to secure the large apartment complex parking lot as part of the crime scene.

Chavez said the injured man was found several hundred feet away from the apartment building where the woman was was found.

A K-9 was brought into the complex to assist in searching the area.

Chavez said detectives are investigating the connection between the injured man and the woman and trying to determine if anyone else may have been involved.

Police have not released any identifying information about the deceased person.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest an outstanding suspect,” Chavez said in a later statement emailed to the media. “This remains an ongoing investigation by Lenexa Police detectives, with assistance from the Johnson County Crime Lab.”

The department’s mobile command post vehicle arrived at the apartment complex at about 5:20 p.m.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and Johnson County Crime Lab were also at the scene before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lenexa Police at 913-477-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.