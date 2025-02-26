Good afternoon, Johnson County! Here’s another dose of positive, heartwarming things happening in our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Twice a month, we’ll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

County commission’s first chair enters hall of fame

Annabeth Surbaugh, an influential mover in county and regional government who was the first publicly elected chair of the Johnson County Commission, was inducted into the UMKC Starr Women’s Hall of Fame.

Surbaugh learned of her induction into the hall of fame before she died in August 2024. Another glass ceiling she broke: becoming the first woman to serve on two water district boards back in the 1980s and 1990s.

Olathe student-athletes honored at city council

The Olathe City Council last month recognized Olathe school district fall student athletes and teams who made achievements in their respective activities this academic year.

Among those recognized included individual and team recognition of the Olathe gymnastics teams, including the Olathe North team that earned its fourth consecutive state championship with a record-breaking group score.

The Olathe West girls’ cross country team was also honored for its fifth-time state championship win, as was the Olathe Northwest tennis team for its first-place finish — the first state title for the sport in school district history.

Individual student-athletes were also recognized for their athletic achievements.

Barstow grad joins production team at Wisconsin university

Izzi Osman, a graduate of The Barstow School, has accepted a position with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Student Production Team and broadcasting Wisconsin athletics through the Big Ten Network.

Osman was an executive producer for The Barstow School’s television network, BTVN, before graduating in 2024.

Spring Hill Police earns national recognition

The Spring Hill Police Department recently achieved national acclaim, winning two prestigious awards in the past year.

Those awards include “Best Facebook Presence” Golden Post Award from the Government Social Media professional association, and “National Night Out: Outstanding Participation.”

The awards come as Spring Hill looks for its next police chief, after Cindy Henson was named undersheriff at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

MidAmerica Nazarene University president named Olathe Citizen of the Year

David J. Spittal, president of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, was recently named Olathe Citizen of the Year.

Spittal is planning to retire after more than 12 years of service. His last day on the job is June 30, according to a university press release.

“Serving this university community has been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life,” he said. “I have deeply cherished the opportunity.”

JoCo artist named Arts Patron of the Year

Paul Dorrell, president of Leopold Gallery + Art Consulting, was named Arts Patron of the Year from the State of Kansas.

“That is an enormous honor and will certainly benefit our KS and MO artists,” Dorrell wrote to the Post. “It’s nice when decades of sacrifice and philanthropy are recognized. Couldn’t have done it without great staff, great artists, great family.”

Gardner Edgerton third graders getting free books

Third-grade teachers in the Gardner Edgerton School District are receiving a $200 stipend to purchase books for their students.

Traditionally, all third graders received a paperback dictionary from the Gardner Rotary Club, according to a press release. Now, this new approach allows teachers to buy individual books for their students to keep and/or expand their library.

The initiative is a cooperative venture of the Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation and Gardner Rotary Club, with the goal of improving literacy among students.

Roeland Park artist unveils new spiritual artwork

Susan Walter, an artist who lives in Roeland Park, recently debuted her latest work, the Angelic Wisdom Deck.

The artwork comprises a collection of cards displaying the 72 Angels of the Divine. It’s a spiritual system that reveals aspects of the Creator’s divine energy, dating back to the sacred text of Exodus 14:19-21 in the Bible, according to the press release.

The work is available for purchase on her website as well as at Crescent Springs in downtown Overland Park.

JoCo natives graduate from Washburn University

Washburn University in Topeka recently announced local students in its fall 2024 graduating class. These include:

Isaac Booth of Shawnee

Sarah Browning of Shawnee

Angelina Capelo-Ruiz of Lenexa

Ruth Kaboe of Olathe

Samantha Kaufman of Overland Park

Sadie Keller of Lenexa

Miriam Kipngeno of Shawnee

Yenesis Madrid-Pineda of Shawnee

Ashlee Robinson of Lenexa

Megan Rusch of Olathe

Caroline Shipley of Olathe

Luke Shull of Prairie Village

Kaili Stumbo of Olathe

JoCo natives make Washburn president’s list

Washburn University in Topeka recently announced that several Johnson County-based students made the fall 2024 president’s list, including:

Ava Black of Leawood

Sarah Browning of Shawnee

Ashley Brull of Shawnee

Aubrie Cantu of Shawnee

Shandon Carr of Lenexa

Zaid Dajani of Lenexa

Samantha Davidson of Overland Park

Graham Faris of Leawood

Viryriana Flores of Overland Park

Bridget Fowler of Overland Park

Sadie Keller of Lenexa

Ryleigh Meade of Merriam

Brandi Peil of Overland Park

Lawson Ramirez of Olathe

Keilah Rivers of Olathe

Megan Rusch of Olathe

Chase Ryckman of Olathe

Campbell Walbert of Lenexa

Grace Wright of Lenexa

Leawood native makes Presbyterian College dean’s list

William Bolinger III of Leawood was recently named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

Lenexa native named to University of Kentucky dean’s list

Caitlyn Rice of Lenexa was named to the fall 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. The university is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mission Hills native named to Hofstra University provost’s list

Tessa Lambright of Mission Hills achieved a 4.0 GPA in fall 2024, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

JoCo students make Fulbright College dean’s list

Multiple Johnson County students make the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Fayetteville, Arkansas, including:

Molly Bilhimer of Shawnee

Trenton Collins of Lenexa

Maliyah Darrington of Prairie Village

Tyler Gillespie of Lenexa

Catherine Knopke of Overland Park

Keely Loney of Lenexa

Katelyn Marsden of Lenexa

Ella Miller of Leawood

Lindsey Packer of Mission Hills

Paul Prins of Overland Park

Olivija Sics of Lenexa

Summer Williams of Lenexa

Riley Wineinger of Lake Quivira

Claire Worthington of Shawnee

Allyson Zimmerman of Lenexa

JoCo students make Fulbright College chancellor’s list

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Fayetteville, Arkansas, including:

Riley Atkinson of Prairie Village

Wyatt Backer of Prairie Village

Lincoln Bartelt of Shawnee

Theodore Blair of Lenexa

Savannah Bridges of Overland Park

Jackson Burnett of Shawnee

Ava Clayton of Overland Park

Lydia Coe of Mission Hills

Rosemary Comes of Prairie Village

Gibson Daise of Shawnee

Lauryn Daly of Shawnee

Dylan Dedrickson of Shawnee

Rory Dungan of Shawnee

Aidan Edenfield of Shawnee

Haley George of Olathe

Lauren George of Olathe

Kaia Givner of Shawnee

Gracyn Haney of Overland Park

Anna Heide of Leawood

Cynthia Herman of Overland Park

Luke Herynk of Overland Park

Isabella Hoehn of Lake Quivira

Audrey Holick of Shawnee

Payton Hosier of Shawnee

Ally Iandolo of Olathe

Mia Iandolo of Olathe

Peighton Ireland of Prairie Village

Simon Knox of Shawnee

Aidan Loney of Lenexa

Katherine Marshall of Lenexa

Sadie McDonald of Overland Park

Paige Miles of Overland Park

Cole Miller of Overland Park

Chloe Morgan of Lenexa

Blake Powers of Shawnee

Karlie Starcevich of Lenexa

Abbie Wagner of Lake Quivira

Kiera Weltmer of Shawnee

JoCo students make University of Mississippi dean’s honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, including:

Noel Busch, of Mission Hills, in the B.B.A. in Real Estate program.

Callie Fisher, of Lenexa, in the B.S.C.J. in Criminal Justice program.

Georgia McKee, of Prairie Village, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.

Lillian McKee, of Prairie Village, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.

David Nelson, of Overland Park, in the B.A. in Economics program.

Caden Nicholson, of Prairie Village, in the B.A. in Political Science program.

JoCo students make University of Mississippi chancellor’s honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, including:

William Aranjo, of Olathe, in the B.A. in Psychology program.

Katherine Ellis, of Mission Hills, in the Freshman Studies program.

Samantha Herpich, of Overland Park, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.

Reese Milstead, of Lenexa, in the B.S. in Communication Sciences & Disorders program.

Sophia Reicherter, of Leawood, in the B.A. in Political Science program.

McClain Schieltz, of Overland Park, in the B.A.S.R.A. in Sport and Recreation Administration program.

Maryn Sifrit, of Overland Park, in the B.A. in Political Science program.

Austin Turner, of Overland Park, in the B.S.E.E. in Electrical Engineering program.

Lenexa native makes University of Rhode Island dean’s list

Savannah Miner of Lenexa was named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Shawnee native makes Carthage College dean’s list

Jessica Leo of Shawnee was named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

JoCo students named to University of Alabama dean’s and president’s lists

Multiple students from Johnson County were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list (at least 3.5 GPA) and president’s list (at least 4.0 GPA), including:

Simone Hood of Lenexa was named to the Deans List.

Tyler VanDeventer of Lenexa was named to the Presidents List.

Nick van Deventer of Lenexa was named to the Presidents List.

Maci Emerick of Olathe was named to the Deans List.

Miriam Hill of Olathe was named to the Deans List.

Bee Kiefer of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.

Anna Punswick of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.

Jackson Taylor of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.

Abbie Kratofil of Overland Park was named to the Deans List.

Kenny McCullough of Overland Park was named to the Deans List.

Abby Farthing of Shawnee was named to the Deans List.

Abbie Maurer of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.

Tate Nekola of Shawnee was named to the Deans List.

Emma Phelps of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.

Carter Sears of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.

JoCo students make University of Maryland dean’s list

Multiple Johnson County students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Maryland in Adelphi, including:

Nicholas Hamblen, Overland Park

Eric Hawkins, Overland Park

Victoria Lobo, Lenexa

Sai Vamsi Krishna Pasupuleti, Overland Park

Michele Phillips, Prairie Village

Jacob Staley, Olathe

JoCo students named to Emporia State honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students were named to the fall 2024 honor roll at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, including: