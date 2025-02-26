fbpx
Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Good news

Johnson County Good News: Glassbreaking JoCo woman makes hall of fame, Olathe Citizen of the Year, Spring Hill Police earn national honor

David Spittal, Olathe Chamber
David Spittal, left, was named Olathe Citizen of the Year earlier this month at the Olathe Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting. Photo via Facebook.

Good afternoon, Johnson County! Here’s another dose of positive, heartwarming things happening in our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Twice a month, we'll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

County commission’s first chair enters hall of fame

Annabeth Surbaugh, an influential mover in county and regional government who was the first publicly elected chair of the Johnson County Commission, was inducted into the UMKC Starr Women’s Hall of Fame.

Annabeth Surbaugh, left, with current county commissioner Becky Fast. Photo via Facebook.

Surbaugh learned of her induction into the hall of fame before she died in August 2024. Another glass ceiling she broke: becoming the first woman to serve on two water district boards back in the 1980s and 1990s.

Olathe student-athletes honored at city council

The Olathe City Council last month recognized Olathe school district fall student athletes and teams who made achievements in their respective activities this academic year.

The Olathe North gymnastics team
The Olathe North gymnastics team. Photo courtesy City of Olathe.

Among those recognized included individual and team recognition of the Olathe gymnastics teams, including the Olathe North team that earned its fourth consecutive state championship with a record-breaking group score.

The Olathe West cross country team.
The Olathe West cross country team. Photo courtesy City of Olathe.

The Olathe West girls’ cross country team was also honored for its fifth-time state championship win, as was the Olathe Northwest tennis team for its first-place finish — the first state title for the sport in school district history.

The Olathe Northwest tennis team.
The Olathe Northwest tennis team. Photo courtesy City of Olathe.

Individual student-athletes were also recognized for their athletic achievements.

Barstow grad joins production team at Wisconsin university

Izzi Osman, a graduate of The Barstow School, has accepted a position with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Student Production Team and broadcasting Wisconsin athletics through the Big Ten Network.

Osman was an executive producer for The Barstow School’s television network, BTVN, before graduating in 2024.

Spring Hill Police earns national recognition

The Spring Hill Police Department recently achieved national acclaim, winning two prestigious awards in the past year.

Spring Hill Police Department award
Photo via City of Spring Hill’s website.

Those awards include “Best Facebook Presence” Golden Post Award from the Government Social Media professional association, and “National Night Out: Outstanding Participation.”

The awards come as Spring Hill looks for its next police chief, after Cindy Henson was named undersheriff at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

MidAmerica Nazarene University president named Olathe Citizen of the Year

David J. Spittal, president of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, was recently named Olathe Citizen of the Year.

Spittal is planning to retire after more than 12 years of service. His last day on the job is June 30, according to a university press release.

“Serving this university community has been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life,” he said. “I have deeply cherished the opportunity.”

JoCo artist named Arts Patron of the Year

Paul Dorrell, president of Leopold Gallery + Art Consulting, was named Arts Patron of the Year from the State of Kansas.

Paul Dorrell. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

“That is an enormous honor and will certainly benefit our KS and MO artists,” Dorrell wrote to the Post. “It’s nice when decades of sacrifice and philanthropy are recognized. Couldn’t have done it without great staff, great artists, great family.”

Gardner Edgerton third graders getting free books

Third-grade teachers in the Gardner Edgerton School District are receiving a $200 stipend to purchase books for their students.

Traditionally, all third graders received a paperback dictionary from the Gardner Rotary Club, according to a press release. Now, this new approach allows teachers to buy individual books for their students to keep and/or expand their library.

The initiative is a cooperative venture of the Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation and Gardner Rotary Club, with the goal of improving literacy among students.

Roeland Park artist unveils new spiritual artwork

Susan Walter, an artist who lives in Roeland Park, recently debuted her latest work, the Angelic Wisdom Deck.

Susan Walter's Angelic Wisdom Deck.
Susan Walter’s Angelic Wisdom Deck. Photo courtesy Beanes-Talk Media.

The artwork comprises a collection of cards displaying the 72 Angels of the Divine. It’s a spiritual system that reveals aspects of the Creator’s divine energy, dating back to the sacred text of Exodus 14:19-21 in the Bible, according to the press release.

The work is available for purchase on her website as well as at Crescent Springs in downtown Overland Park.

JoCo natives graduate from Washburn University

Washburn University in Topeka recently announced local students in its fall 2024 graduating class. These include:

  • Isaac Booth of Shawnee
  • Sarah Browning of Shawnee
  • Angelina Capelo-Ruiz of Lenexa
  • Ruth Kaboe of Olathe
  • Samantha Kaufman of Overland Park
  • Sadie Keller of Lenexa
  • Miriam Kipngeno of Shawnee
  • Yenesis Madrid-Pineda of Shawnee
  • Ashlee Robinson of Lenexa
  • Megan Rusch of Olathe
  • Caroline Shipley of Olathe
  • Luke Shull of Prairie Village
  • Kaili Stumbo of Olathe

JoCo natives make Washburn president’s list

Washburn University in Topeka recently announced that several Johnson County-based students made the fall 2024 president’s list, including:

  • Ava Black of Leawood
  • Sarah Browning of Shawnee
  • Ashley Brull of Shawnee
  • Aubrie Cantu of Shawnee
  • Shandon Carr of Lenexa
  • Zaid Dajani of Lenexa
  • Samantha Davidson of Overland Park
  • Graham Faris of Leawood
  • Viryriana Flores of Overland Park
  • Bridget Fowler of Overland Park
  • Sadie Keller of Lenexa
  • Ryleigh Meade of Merriam
  • Brandi Peil of Overland Park
  • Lawson Ramirez of Olathe
  • Keilah Rivers of Olathe
  • Megan Rusch of Olathe
  • Chase Ryckman of Olathe
  • Campbell Walbert of Lenexa
  • Grace Wright of Lenexa

Leawood native makes Presbyterian College dean’s list

William Bolinger III of Leawood was recently named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

Lenexa native named to University of Kentucky dean’s list

Caitlyn Rice of Lenexa was named to the fall 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. The university is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mission Hills native named to Hofstra University provost’s list

Tessa Lambright of Mission Hills achieved a 4.0 GPA in fall 2024, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

JoCo students make Fulbright College dean’s list

Multiple Johnson County students make the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Fayetteville, Arkansas, including:

  • Molly Bilhimer of Shawnee
  • Trenton Collins of Lenexa
  • Maliyah Darrington of Prairie Village
  • Tyler Gillespie of Lenexa
  • Catherine Knopke of Overland Park
  • Keely Loney of Lenexa
  • Katelyn Marsden of Lenexa
  • Ella Miller of Leawood
  • Lindsey Packer of Mission Hills
  • Paul Prins of Overland Park
  • Olivija Sics of Lenexa
  • Summer Williams of Lenexa
  • Riley Wineinger of Lake Quivira
  • Claire Worthington of Shawnee
  • Allyson Zimmerman of Lenexa

JoCo students make Fulbright College chancellor’s list

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Fayetteville, Arkansas, including:

  • Riley Atkinson of Prairie Village
  • Wyatt Backer of Prairie Village
  • Lincoln Bartelt of Shawnee
  • Theodore Blair of Lenexa
  • Savannah Bridges of Overland Park
  • Jackson Burnett of Shawnee
  • Ava Clayton of Overland Park
  • Lydia Coe of Mission Hills
  • Rosemary Comes of Prairie Village
  • Gibson Daise of Shawnee
  • Lauryn Daly of Shawnee
  • Dylan Dedrickson of Shawnee
  • Rory Dungan of Shawnee
  • Aidan Edenfield of Shawnee
  • Haley George of Olathe
  • Lauren George of Olathe
  • Kaia Givner of Shawnee
  • Gracyn Haney of Overland Park
  • Anna Heide of Leawood
  • Cynthia Herman of Overland Park
  • Luke Herynk of Overland Park
  • Isabella Hoehn of Lake Quivira
  • Audrey Holick of Shawnee
  • Payton Hosier of Shawnee
  • Ally Iandolo of Olathe
  • Mia Iandolo of Olathe
  • Peighton Ireland of Prairie Village
  • Simon Knox of Shawnee
  • Aidan Loney of Lenexa
  • Katherine Marshall of Lenexa
  • Sadie McDonald of Overland Park
  • Paige Miles of Overland Park
  • Cole Miller of Overland Park
  • Chloe Morgan of Lenexa
  • Blake Powers of Shawnee
  • Karlie Starcevich of Lenexa
  • Abbie Wagner of Lake Quivira
  • Kiera Weltmer of Shawnee

JoCo students make University of Mississippi dean’s honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, including:

  • Noel Busch, of Mission Hills, in the B.B.A. in Real Estate program.
  • Callie Fisher, of Lenexa, in the B.S.C.J. in Criminal Justice program.
  • Georgia McKee, of Prairie Village, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.
  • Lillian McKee, of Prairie Village, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.
  • David Nelson, of Overland Park, in the B.A. in Economics program.
  • Caden Nicholson, of Prairie Village, in the B.A. in Political Science program.

JoCo students make University of Mississippi chancellor’s honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students made the fall 2024 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, including:

  • William Aranjo, of Olathe, in the B.A. in Psychology program.
  • Katherine Ellis, of Mission Hills, in the Freshman Studies program.
  • Samantha Herpich, of Overland Park, in the B.S. in Integrated Mktg. Communications program.
  • Reese Milstead, of Lenexa, in the B.S. in Communication Sciences & Disorders program.
  • Sophia Reicherter, of Leawood, in the B.A. in Political Science program.
  • McClain Schieltz, of Overland Park, in the B.A.S.R.A. in Sport and Recreation Administration program.
  • Maryn Sifrit, of Overland Park, in the B.A. in Political Science program.
  • Austin Turner, of Overland Park, in the B.S.E.E. in Electrical Engineering program.

Lenexa native makes University of Rhode Island dean’s list

Savannah Miner of Lenexa was named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Shawnee native makes Carthage College dean’s list

Jessica Leo of Shawnee was named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

JoCo students named to University of Alabama dean’s and president’s lists

Multiple students from Johnson County were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list (at least 3.5 GPA) and president’s list (at least 4.0 GPA), including:

  • Simone Hood of Lenexa was named to the Deans List.
  • Tyler VanDeventer of Lenexa was named to the Presidents List.
  • Nick van Deventer of Lenexa was named to the Presidents List.
  • Maci Emerick of Olathe was named to the Deans List.
  • Miriam Hill of Olathe was named to the Deans List.
  • Bee Kiefer of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.
  • Anna Punswick of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.
  • Jackson Taylor of Olathe was named to the Presidents List.
  • Abbie Kratofil of Overland Park was named to the Deans List.
  • Kenny McCullough of Overland Park was named to the Deans List.
  • Abby Farthing of Shawnee was named to the Deans List.
  • Abbie Maurer of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.
  • Tate Nekola of Shawnee was named to the Deans List.
  • Emma Phelps of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.
  • Carter Sears of Shawnee was named to the Presidents List.

JoCo students make University of Maryland dean’s list

Multiple Johnson County students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Maryland in Adelphi, including:

  • Nicholas Hamblen, Overland Park
  • Eric Hawkins, Overland Park
  • Victoria Lobo, Lenexa
  • Sai Vamsi Krishna Pasupuleti, Overland Park
  • Michele Phillips, Prairie Village
  • Jacob Staley, Olathe

JoCo students named to Emporia State honor roll

Multiple Johnson County students were named to the fall 2024 honor roll at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, including:

  • Sydnee Christiason of Lenexa
  • Kate DeMint of Lenexa
  • Jyck Green of Lenexa
  • Megan Kephart of Lenexa
  • Ainsley Leasure of Lenexa
  • Carson Schafer of Lenexa
  • Jordan Walla of Lenexa
  • Olivia Willis of Lenexa
  • Rose Cox of Merriam
  • Jenna Giambalvo of Merriam
  • Gage Chapman of Mission
  • Tyler DeBey of Mission
  • Adriano Peralta of Mission
  • Will Allen of Olathe
  • Katelyn Barbee of Olathe
  • Megan Boehm of Olathe
  • Allison Bryan of Olathe
  • Kadin Cook of Olathe
  • Carter Crum of Olathe
  • Lauren Dougan of Olathe
  • Katie Greene of Olathe
  • Irina Honc Lamadrid of Olathe
  • Madison Koehler of Olathe
  • Alicia La Gatta of Olathe
  • Brett Payne of Olathe
  • Avery Redmon of Olathe
  • Kaylin Rehder of Olathe
  • Ava Requet of Olathe
  • Skyler Schuck of Olathe
  • Becca Simpson of Olathe
  • Isaiah Thomas of Olathe
  • Emma Toepfer of Olathe
  • Julia Whitaker of Olathe
  • Emma Bartholome of Overland Park
  • Alyssa Carney of Overland Park
  • Liv Enneking of Overland Park
  • Eva Marie Girard of Overland Park
  • Lilly Gonzalez of Overland Park
  • Maria Hernandez of Overland Park
  • Beth McCloud of Overland Park
  • Rylan Miller of Overland Park
  • Makayla Wichman of Overland Park
  • Angelique Zumbrunnen of Overland Park
  • Katie Cooper of Prairie Village
  • Kalyssa Nichols of Roeland Park
  • Carsen Cook of Shawnee
  • Kennedy Eyberg of Shawnee
  • Sydney Fiatte of Shawnee
  • Emma Fox of Shawnee
  • Aaron Gallimore of Shawnee
  • Ashlyn Hogg of Shawnee
  • Anna Holloway of Shawnee
  • Lily Jones of Shawnee
  • Summer Lewis Brenner of Shawnee
  • Gina Moqbel of Shawnee
  • Ethan Schultze of Shawnee
  • Tyler Schultze of Shawnee
  • Molly Stack of Shawnee
  • Lily Willming of Shawnee
  • Aden Norman of Shawnee Mission
  • Bailey Olson of Shawnee Mission

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

