Stephen “Steve” Daly

November 20, 1953 — February 26, 2025

Louisburg, Kansas

Steve Daly, 71, of Louisburg, KS, passed away February 25, 2025. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025, followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully asks memorial contributions to be given to the Michael Daly Memorial Foundation.

Steve was born November 20, 1953, the son of Pat and Beverly (McElvain) Daly in Kansas City, MO, where he was raised. He attended Rockhurst High School and Regis University in Denver, CO, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. His career began in 1982 at Kaw Roofing, a family owned roofing company. Steve continued in this field for 35 years, building a successful career and countless cherished friendships. Steve was a friend to all he met and had a way of making you feel special, he was a gentle giant with a big heart. Steve had a passion for lake life, his beloved dog, Laddy, and his Irish heritage. Above all, Steve loved spending time with his children, and grandchildren, whom he was so proud of. Ellie, Charlie, Parker, and Paige brought him the greatest joy in his life.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew Michael Daly. He leaves behind his daughter Kate (Joe) Orscheln, and their 2 children Ellie and Charlie; son Tom (Rachel) Daly and their 2 children Parker and Paige; and his former wife and best friend, Mary Daly; along with his siblings: Donna Bryan, Bob (Kelly) Daly, Nancy (Mike) Nugent, John (Debbie) Daly, Maggie (Paul) Lage, and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was infamous for his Irish goodbyes, and in true Steve fashion, this was his final Irish goodbye.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.