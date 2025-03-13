August 18th, 1978 – March 3rd, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ashly Dawn Randall, who left us on March 3, 2025, at the age of 46. Ashly was born on August 18, 1978, at Lakeside Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and she brought joy to everyone around her throughout her life.

Ashly grew up with a passion for life and a love for her family. She graduated from Spring Hill High School, where she formed lifelong friendships and cherished memories. Her career was marked by dedication and hard work as a Senior Civil Record Clerk for the Johnson County Kansas Sheriff’s Office. In this role, Ashly was known for her attention to detail and her commitment to serving the community.

Outside of her professional life, Ashly found immense joy in spending time with her family and her beloved cat, Marshmallow. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Cadence White and fiancé Layne Ryburn, and Kyleigh White, who were the light of her life. Ashly also adored her step-grandchildren, bringing warmth and love into their lives.

Ashly is preceded in death by her loving parents, Teresa and Jeffery Randall, whose memories she cherished deeply. She leaves behind her sister, Tiana Randall, and brother-in-law, Pat Wilson, who were constant sources of support and companionship, as well as life partner Andy Peterson.

Ashly’s kindness, strength, and unwavering love touched the hearts of all who knew her. Her legacy lives on through her family and friends, who will forever hold her in their hearts. Ashly was also able to help others with the process of organ donation.

In remembering Ashly, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with laughter, love, and countless memories. Her spirit will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.