A parking lot filled with Tesla cars and Cybertrucks near Corporate Woods in Overland Park has caught the imagination of social media users lately, but it has a mundane explanation, according to the business park’s leasing office.

The cars, which are prominently visible at the southeast corner of Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 69, are where the area’s only Tesla dealership is storing inventory that won’t fit at its 10111 State Line Road address in Kansas City, said Brent Roberts, head of leasing for Corporate Woods.

The lot in Corporate Woods, which had more than 200 vehicles — about a quarter of which were Cybertrucks — on Sunday, has been referenced on Facebook, TikTok and Reddit, with some posters wondering if the vehicles are safe in the unfenced lot, given recent backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk’s budget-cutting and political efforts.

Coincidentally (or not), firefighters are investigating a possible arson case after two Cybertrucks at the Kansas City Tesla dealership caught fire late Monday night.

Roberts said Tesla is responsible for the security of the vehicles, but added that the office park also has security. Overland Park Police confirmed that officers also regularly patrol the lot.

An employee at the dealership referred the Post to Tesla’s corporate headquarters for further comment. A query there has so far gone unanswered.

Social media commenters have used the images to post conspiracy theories and also have a little fun at Tesla’s expense.

On the bekahdayyy Tik Tok account, commenters reacted by noting a forecast for strong storms and wondering whether the car maker was hoping to claim insurance money.

A Redditor posted about it six months ago, when there were only 20-40 Cybertrucks there. Some commenters correctly surmised that the lot was for excess inventory.

One wrote an explanation in the style of nature documentarian David Attenborough:

“As the summer wanes the Cyber Trucks gather for their annual mating ritual. These Cyber Trucks here have chosen a parking lot near Corporate Woods. The males compete with one another with demonstrations of horn blowing and comparing factory defects. In the end, the male Cyber Truck with the fewest amounts of defects is considered the alpha and has first choice of the female Cyber Trucks. He begins his efforts by attaching a chain from his rear bumper to hers. Once the female Cyber Truck’s rear bumper has been torn off the mating ritual is considered complete.”

Another commenter responded, “Joke’s on him – there are no female Cyber Trucks”