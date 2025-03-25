Oct 04, 1935 – Mar 23, 2025

Edna G. Thompson, of Overland Park, Kan., was surrounded by family as she passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, after a short illness. She was 89 years old.

Edna was born on October 4, 1935, in Maryville, Mo. to Lottie and Pearl Flanary. She was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1953. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Billy Thompson. Together they raised three children, Pam, Diana, and Roger “Craig”. In 1962, the family relocated to the Kansas City area, where Bill and Edna spent the remainder of their lives. Edna worked for the Shawnee Mission School District, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service.

Bill and Edna loved spending weekends at Pomona Lake, where they camped in their travel trailer. They enjoyed fishing and boating. Edna was a wonderful cook and was known for her famous fried chicken and other comfort dishes she lovingly prepared for her family. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, bunco, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2018 after 64 years together; her granddaughter Nancy Ringel, in 2023; her parents and her siblings. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Pam Sikes (Armond), Mission, Kan., Diana Robinson (Dave), Prairie Village, Kan., and Roger “Craig” Thompson (Brenda), Amarillo, Tex.; nine grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren (with two more due this summer). Edna will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held Monday, March 31 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th Street, Overland Park. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. The family requests no flowers, instead memorial contributions can be made to Knox Presbyterian Church.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.