Gardner resident Matt Griffin has long wanted to open a sports equipment store after years of working in corporate marketing.

Earlier this month, he realized that dream when he opened Hometown Sports Gear, 929 E. Lincoln Ln., in Gardner.

The store is the first and only sports store catering to a variety of sports, athletes and organizations in the southern Johnson County city.

A wide range of gear adorns the walls, from baseball and softball mitts to basketballs and volleyballs. There are also supplies to outfit local soccer and flag football players, wrestlers and pickleball lovers.

“It is a great way to do something that gives back and doesn’t feel like work,” Griffin said.

Griffin co-owns the store with his wife Lacie, who works for the Johnson County Library system. She will be helping with the store’s own inventory.

Lacie said she grew up in sports retail thanks to her father, who helped get Kmart stores up and running across the country when she was growing up.

After years of moving across the country, she has now settled in Gardner with her family. Her parents are helping with Hometown Sports Gear behind the scenes.

“I heard stories of their retail experience,” Matt said.

Lacie jokes about the heavy influence sports has played in their lives when talking about how she and Matt met.

“Our first date was a Super Bowl party,” she said.

The Griffins live in Gardner with two sons. They’re a sports family heavily involved in football, wrestling and track.

Lacie played soccer growing up. Their older son, Clayton, is involved with the Gardner Edgerton High School wrestling team, and his teammates came out on the opening Saturday, March 8, to assist with a raffle and serving food.

“Gardner is a sports town,” Matt Griffin said. “I have coached teams and grown up around sports myself.”

Mayor Todd Winters said he was excited to have a sports equipment store opening in Gardner.

“If you live in Gardner you know sports are very important,” he said. “This is going to fit very well in our community.”

Inside the store, photos of local high school athletes wrap around the top of the walls, and $1 from every local school shirt sold at the store is returned to Gardner Edgerton schools.

The Griffins said they plan to provide equipment for all local sports with more inventory available focused on the current season. Currently, the store has a heavy amount of baseball, softball and basketball equipment.

A coaches night was held before the grand opening and the Griffins hope to collaborate with local coaches to insure they provide “the best” equipment for local athletes for every season.

“It is nice to be a part of the community and help programs that don’t receive a lot of attention,” Matt said.

The store is open Wednesday through Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. More information can be found at www.hometownsportsgear.com.