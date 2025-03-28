Dozens of women gathered at the busy corner of 95th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park Thursday, using homemade signs to urge passing motorists to take action on the issues they’re passionate about and to speak up for their democratic rights.

The group, organized by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County — a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization emphasizing voter registration — were clear that they weren’t protesting for or against a specific political party or any one elected official.

Instead, their messages, they said, aimed at urging passing motorists to have their voices heard and be active in the democratic process.

“Marching is not enough … Vote!” one banner read.

“This is a very difficult time,” said Marie Hernandez, voter information chair for the Johnson County chapter of the League. “It’s hard to reach anybody outside your own silo, and that’s why we’re here on this corner trying to reach somebody. … Until we can all talk to each other, we’ll never be able to work together.”

Some of the issues the group raised did get more specific, included protecting Social Security, upholding access to public education and preserving the right to vote and supporting the U.S. Constitution.

Nobody at the event mentioned President Donald Trump by name, but some of their signs’ messages took aim at policies and priorities of the White House.

“Stop the firing of federal workers w/o due process,” read a sign held up by Hernandez.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“Vote No on the SAVE Act,” read another, a reference to a Republican-backed bill in Congress that would require people to show proof of citizenship, like a passport, in order to register to vote.

At its peak Thursday, the two-hour event near Oak Park Mall drew more than 40 people.

Participants asked passing motorists to “honk” their horns for democracy and women’s rights. Many drivers obliged throughout the time a Post reporter was present.

League said event was about “empowering voters”

Patty Dykman, the outgoing vice president of the Johnson County League, said she was speaking up for the League’s overarching “goals of empowering voters and defending democracy,” adding that it was “hard to choose” just one issue that she was concerned about.

Dykman held up a sign that said “honk for the rule of law.” Other signs urged people to “fight for your right to vote” and to “protect Social Security.”

Hernandez said she wants people to know that there are individuals out there who care.

“We are out here to protect our democracy, to protect everyone’s right to vote and to call attention to the fact that the balance of power in the federal government and even in the state government is at risk,” she said.

The League’s event came a day after lawmakers in Topeka overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that eliminates the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots, meaning starting next year, ballots that are not received by county election offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.

Backers of the bill cast it as a way to engender voters’ trust in the state’s election system and also defended the measure by pointing out problems with mail delivery delays by the U.S. Postal Service.

Critics of the bill, portrayed the move as a chipping away of Kansans’ voting rights that would limit access to the polls, particularly for disabled and rural residents.

League participants urge others to speak up

Hernandez urged the public to get out to vote in all elections — including municipal and school board elections in Johnson County later this year — and let elected officials know if they’re dissatisfied.

“We need to demand answers, because our elected officials work for us,” she said. “It’s a contract between the people who elect and the people who are elected, and we can’t let them down, and they shouldn’t let us down either.”

Other women who were out protesting on Thursday said they hoped to see others stand up and join them.

“It’s important to show up,” Ann Norbury said. “Everybody wants to do something; this is something we can do.”

Keep reading: ‘Do your job’ — Protesters outside Olathe event implore Sen. Jerry Moran to push back on Trump admin actions