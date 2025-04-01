Douglas James Overstreet

Jul 18, 1942 – Mar 27, 2025

Doug passed into the presence of the Lord he loved on March 27, 2025.

Doug was born in Ottawa, Kansas, to George and Lucile (Schuler) Overstreet. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1960, where he loved being involved in theater plays.

He was employed by TWA, followed by DST Systems, as an accountant. He was a “numbers” guy and jokingly said that he “handled all the world’s money.” He loved to “play with” his food, and happily invented Pizza Cups for his 2 sons. He was involved in Boy Scouts and in Jaycees.

Doug never met a stranger, he loved 1950s musicals, and long walks at the lake with his wife and dog. He loved to sing, even though he couldn’t carry a tune. He happily said, “I am my own quartet!” He had the gift of “helps.” He gladly helped anybody with anything, and he enjoyed working in the kitchen at church and cooking at the men & boys church campouts.

He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Judy Welch. He is survived by his wife Peggy, Prairie Village, KS, his brother Greg Overstreet, Bradenton, FL, and his 2 sons, Darin Overstreet (Anne), Aurora, CO, and Joel Overstreet (Pam), Kansas City, MO, as well as 4 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Care Haven Homes and Monarch Hospice for their professional, compassionate and loving care for Doug the last 2 years.

This godly, loving, polite, and goofy man will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mission Road Bible Church, 7820 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS, on April 12, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

