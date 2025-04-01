Mary Jo A. Brodie

May 19, 1935 – Mar 23, 2025

Mary Jo A. (Scott) Brodie, 89, Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Delmar Gardens, Lenexa, KS. Mary Jo was born in KC, MO on May 19, 1935 to Oliver and Virginia Scott, who proceeded her in death. She spent her entire life in the KC area, except for 6 years in Waco, TX where she graduated from Waco High School in 1953. She enjoyed attending Baylor Bears football games with her parents and her best friend, Joann Terrell. Her family moved back to KC where she graduated from KC Jr. College and worked for 3 years as a secretary for the Investigations Division of the Civil Service Commission. She married Reginald Brodie on June 13, 1959 and became a full-time homemaker and later a mother to two daughters, Lorinda and Carla.

Mary Jo enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time with her family, driving her daughters to various activities & lessons, going to the library to get a big stack of books to read, spending long days at the local swimming pool, taking frequent trips to their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, fishing and of course catching crappie, entertaining friends & playing cards late into the evening while eating chips & Lipton onion dip, playing the piano & organ, watching her favorite soap operas, making various plastic canvas gifts for friends & family, visiting with neighbors, attending church every Sunday, and becoming a grandma to Justin, who could always make her smile with his hugs & kisses & silliness.

After becoming widowed in 2020, and eventually experiencing declining health, Mary Jo moved to Greenwood, MO with her daughter, Carla in 2024, where she enjoyed being pampered & taken care of, and getting lots of unconditional love by Havi, Carla’s Jack Russell Terrier.

Mary Jo is survived by two daughters, Lorinda Grauel of Camdenton, MO and Carla Levins of Greenwood, MO and one grandson, Justin Grauel of Camdenton, MO.

An outdoor garden memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12th at 2 pm at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St. Overland Park, KS 66207.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the church.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.