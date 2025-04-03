Voters in the Gardner Edgerton School District approved a $100 million bond measure in a special mail-in election Tuesday that will fund the construction of a new elementary school and renovations to other district facilities.

According to the Johnson County Election Office, unofficial final results show the bond passed with nearly 60% of voters supporting it.

Overall, 2,236 votes were cast for the bond measure, with 1,581 against. Turnout following Tuesday’s count was about 20%.

Official final results will be certified on April 9 by the Board of County Canvassers.

“We are thrilled with the support of our community,” Brian Huff, Gardner Edgerton’s superintendent, said after Tuesday’s vote.

“This bond will allow us to continue to offer an outstanding education in some of the best facilities in Kansas for our students,” he said. “The Gardner Edgerton community is a forward-thinking community preparing our current students and future generations for a successful life.”

What the bonds will pay for:

According to the district, the funds raised by the bond issuance will go toward the following projects:

$48.3 million for a new elementary school south of Pioneer Ridge Middle School

$16.5 million for a new district service center

$10.8 million to renovate Sunflower Elementary into an early education center

$5.8 million for upgrades to existing elementary schools’ safety and security systems

$5.5 million for inclusive playgrounds at elementary schools

$5.5 million for the TRAILS (Transition Readiness and Independent Living Skills) alternative education programs and building expansion

$4.2 million for a Gardner Edgerton High School kitchen renovation and addition

$4.1 million for orchestra room renovations

$3.9 million for Gardner Edgerton High’s commons renovation and upstairs expansion

$2.5 million for more improvements across the district

$2.1 million for Gardner Edgerton High School safety and security upgrades

$700,000 for a free-standing restroom on the east side of Gardner Edgerton High School

$500,000 for elementary school special education program renovations

$500,000 for accessible playgrounds at all middle schools

District officials say the bond will not raise the district’s mill levy, or property tax, rate.

How have past bond measures fared?

This is the fourth bond measure in Gardner Edgerton approved by voters in the past 20 years.

The most recent bond issue before this one was in 2016.

That one was much smaller than this year’s, totaling nearly $30 million and targeted at funding additions to Gardner Edgerton High School, as well as districtwide technology upgrades.

That measure passed with roughly 59% of voters approving it.

Likewise, in 2012, a $73 million bond measure that funded the building of a new Grand Star Elementary and new Trail Ridge Middle School, among other projects, passed with 53% in support.

In 2005, a nearly $50 million bond measure that paid for the building of a new Pioneer Ridge Middle School and the district’s alternative school, among other district upgrades, was approved with nearly 64% in support.

Impacts on elementary schools

As part of the bond that passed Tuesday, Sunflower Elementary at 775 N. Center St. will close and transition into an early education center in the next few years.

Students at Sunflower, which currently serves grades K-4, will go to the new elementary school funded with the bond proceeds.

Superintendent Huff said the district will work with students, families and other stakeholders at the current Sunflower during the transition.

“We will have to redraw all of the elementary school boundaries with a new elementary school being built,” he said.

Huff said the district will use the next year to develop the process and work with families and the community to finalize the plans.

“The board of education will have the final say once we gather all of our stakeholder input,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Ben Boothe said details on the plans for Sunflower Elementary School would be coming soon but were unavailable at this time.

Not all parents are happy

Gardner resident Tiffany Leigh Reynolds said her family was devastated the bond passed and Sunflower Elementary School will be closed.

“The way they grouped it together with other big projects is absolutely asinine to me,” she said.

Reynolds has three kids attending Sunflower Elementary and said she was upset her kids will never get to walk the halls during their final year, per tradition, before graduation.

“And none of the students will be able to walk to school,” she said. “All students will have to ride the bus, but now we will have to pay for busing for those that were walking to school.”

Reynolds said she didn’t know of any parent at Sunflower that agreed with the “dismantling” of the school to become an early education childhood center.

“They wanted the other things (on the bond), but Sunflower truly got caught in the crossfire, and it is not OK,” she said.

Special ed programs

Two members of the bond committee, which gives input about what projects the bond funds should cover, said they were relieved to see the bond pass.

Mitch McSwane said the money set aside for special education will update play areas and facilities to better accommodate special needs children.

“The bond committee spent a lot of time trying to focus on how to get as much completed with the bond as possible,” he said. “While there are things not included I would have liked, I believe that the bond initiatives will improve conditions for our kids.”

McSwane said he was also happy that security throughout the district will be upgraded “to keep all students safe.”

Caelee Lehman said she felt that special ed students having the resources they “absolutely” need was essential.

“I think this bond says to our community that every learner in our district matters,” she said. “I think the inclusive playground designs for each elementary will help every Gardner Edgerton family engage with their home schools. It helps kids connect with their peers, and it ensures that our specialized populations get to meaningfully engage in the fun for years to come.”