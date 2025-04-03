Linda Latas

May 4, 1940 — April 1, 2025

Shawnee

Linda Suzanne (Rupe) Latas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 84. Born on May 4, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, she lived a life full of love, devotion, and dedication to her family.

Linda was the cherished daughter of the late Farrell and Arveta Rupe. She embraced her role as a homemaker with grace and passion, dedicating her life to nurturing her family and creating a warm and loving home environment. Her talents in the kitchen were unparalleled, and she took great pleasure in baking and cooking for those she loved. Linda also found joy in tending to her garden, where she spent many peaceful hours surrounded by the beauty of nature.

A true Kansas City Royals fan, Linda rarely missed a chance to cheer on her favorite team. She also cherished the moments spent watching her grandchildren participate in their sporting events, always their enthusiastic supporter from the sidelines. Walking was another pastime she enjoyed with her husband, Bob, both appreciating the simple pleasures of life with every step.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Farrell and Arveta Rupe. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Robert Latas; her loving children, Robert (Susan) Latas, Jr., Anthony (Veronica) Latas, Lynne (Susano) Martinez, and Sheri (Jerry) Zukowski; her treasured grandchildren, Sean, Jeremy, Zachary, Melissa, Caleb, Ivan, Jared, Jayce, and Noah; and her dear brother, Farrell Rupe, Jr. Her legacy of love and family continues to inspire all who knew her.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 5th, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Family and friends are invited to come together to remember and celebrate Linda’s extraordinary life.

Linda will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts as a testament to her unwavering devotion to her family and her remarkable spirit.

Memorial donations in Linda’s name may be made to Interim Health & Hospice or The Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.