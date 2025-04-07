Geneva J. Ray

October 20, 1928 — April 4, 2025

Lenexa

Geneva Ray, a cherished mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 96. Born on October 20, 1928, in Walker, Missouri, she lived a life marked by dedication to her family and work.

Throughout her career, Geneva was known for her commitment and warm demeanor in customer service roles, most notably at the Hallmark Card Company. She also served as a motel manager, skating rink manager, and worked at a local bank, to name just a few of her many positions. Her work ethic and kindness left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In her free time, Geneva found great joy in creative pursuits like knitting and sewing, often crafting thoughtful projects for those she loved. She had a special place in her heart for her pet dogs and cats over the years, and she enjoyed the fun and camaraderie of bowling with friends and family. Above all, she cherished time spent with her daughters and grandchildren, always offering them her love, attention, and a warm smile. These simple pleasures brought her happiness and reflected her caring and lively spirit.

Geneva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everett; her parents, Leo and Ada Clevenger; siblings Kenneth Clevenger, Melvin Clevenger, Maxine Berry, and Dorothy Trower, and a grandson, Lance Ford. She leaves behind her two devoted daughters, Alberta Brown and husband Mike, and Carol Vierthaler and husband Gary; grandchildren Chris Cooper (Kristin), Scott Cooper, Jeremy Cooper, Ethan Ford (Brandy), Julie Fanshier (Matt), Matt Brown (Kathy), Patrick Brown (Caroline), and Tammy Ford; 19 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren who will all continue to honor her legacy with love and remembrance.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Geneva’s life at a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. Memorial donations in honor of Geneva may be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

Geneva’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her, as she now rests in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.