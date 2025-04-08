October 20, 1969 — April 3, 2025

Olathe

Joel David Riggs, 55, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away from his battle with pancreatic cancer on April 3, 2025 surrounded by his family. Born on October 20, 1969 in Livonia, Michigan, he was a devoted husband to Peggy Riggs, loving father to Madison, Paige and Makenzie, and proud grandfather to his first grandson, Kieran.

Joel was a tough competitor throughout his life. Whether it be wrestling with his brothers, competing in high school sports, playing baseball for Kansas City Kansas Community College and the University of Kansas, or playing golf. He enjoyed being in the arena, living life to the fullest.

Joel earned his Civil Engineer degree from the University of Kansas and was a registered professional engineer in Kansas. He started his career at Johnson County Public Works where he made lifelong connections and friends. He concluded his career at Associated Wholesale Grocers where he was passionate about real estate development, his clients and coworkers, and was a beloved mentor to many.

Despite his many responsibilities, Joel always made time for his family, golf, and attending his daughters’ countless dance competitions.

He was so proud of his beautiful wife, daughters, and sons-in-law. He taught his three daughters that they are capable of anything, and was the first to tell them how proud he was of their accomplishments.

Joel was a die-hard KU fan and an avid golfer who especially enjoyed playing golf with his sons-in-law. He also loved playing fetch with his dogs, golfing every weekend the weather would allow, and traveling with his family. He made some of the worst jokes that his sons-in-law always loved, made his family and friends laugh until they cried, and gave the best hugs.

If he wasn’t on the golf course or practicing his swing in the backyard, you could find him snuggled up on the couch with his dogs and wife watching TV or screaming at the screen while KU played.

When asked his favorite memory from the last few months, he would say it was becoming a grandpa and getting all the snuggles and smiles.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Riggs, daughters Madison Diaz (Andrew Diaz), Paige Bray (Drake Bray), Makenzie Riggs, grandson Kieran Diaz, his mother Fran Riggs, and brothers Jason Riggs and Brian Riggs, as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Ken Riggs, and his brother, Scott Riggs.

A visitation will be held on April 19, 2025 at 11 AM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens with a funeral to follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Donations can be made on their website at www.pancan.org.

The family is comforted in knowing that Joel is finally cancer free, and know his memory will live on through his sarcastic jokes, the life lessons he taught, and the abundance of love he shared. Memories with Joel will be cherished forever.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.