A local restaurant group is considering a new dining concept for the long-vacant Houlian’s at The Fairway Shops off Shawnee Mission Parkway.

W. VinZant Restaurants, the Kansas City-based group that also owns BRGR, Gram & Dun, Taco Republic and Va Bene, among other establishments, wants to bring a new restaurant called The Fairway to the space at 2820 W. 53rd St.

The Houlihan’s closed there in December 2019 after 16 years in business due to the bankruptcy of its parent company, HRI, Inc.

W. VinZant is also asking for the establishment of a community improvement district, which would entail an additional sales tax applied to purchases at the new restaurant, to help offset the cost of redeveloping the vacant restaurant space.

A look at “The Fairway” concept

Whitney VinZant, the founder and owner of W. VinZant, first presented “The Fairway” concept to the Fairway City Council on Feb. 10.

VinZant painted the picture of a family-oriented restaurant based loosely on The Brew Top, a pub and patio restaurant also owned by W. VinZant with two metro locations, including one in Overland Park.

“We know this area very well, and Fairway, we think would be a wonderful place for a family-oriented restaurant,” VinZant said at the time.

VinZant told the city council the restaurant would also feature an outdoor patio with fire pits and an “elevated” food menu.

The restaurant would likely close at midnight each night, he said. They would look to have a staff of more than 80 employees, as well.

Fairway has entered a funding agreement with VinZant

Earlier this year, the city council approved entering a funding agreement with W. VinZant Restaurants.

VinZant told the city council in February that the restaurant group needs “a significant amount of investment up front to get the doors open” due to the space sitting vacant for more than five years.

Like with other cities exploring public incentives, a funding agreement allows a city to spend the developer’s money in order to craft a potential public incentive deal.

Funding agreements do not obligate the city to approve any public incentives for a proposed project.

Fairway pushes back on claims city is “stalling”

According to a city newsletter sent April 10, a document featuring a copy of the city’s logo and entitled “Ward 1 Connections” has been circulating among some residents. (The Fairway Shops complex is within the city’s Ward 1.)

City officials say the “Connections” document, which suggests Fairway is “stalling” on a new restaurant opportunity at the old Houlihan’s, is not an official city communication.

It’s not clear who is behind the “Ward 1 Connections” document.

In its own newsletter emailed last week, the city said “officials have been working diligently with Mr. VinZant to finalize the Funding Agreement and move the project forward.”

The city newsletter includes a joint statement from Fairway Mayor Melanie Hepperly and Whitney VinZant that says, in part, “With this agreement in place, we commit to work in good faith and identify specific terms of a formal Development Agreement, including the potential creation of a Community Improvement District as a part of the overall project.”

The statement continues: “Mayor Hepperly, in support of this initiative, believes that the new restaurant will draw both residents and visitors while preserving the unique charm of our city.”

Go deeper: Get a look at the W. VinZant presentation to the city council online here, starting at 1:47:00.