New ice cream shop hopes to help draw people to downtown Edgerton

The first new eatery in historic downtown Edgerton in nearly a decade is set to open later this spring.

Scoopy’s Café, 320 E. Nelson St., will be located directly across from the new Greenspace Community Center and will specialize in ice cream and fresh-made sandwiches.

Owner Richard Strickling has been busy putting up sheetrock and remodeling the space, which was formerly home to A Cup Above Coffee House and Bakery.

A Cup Above opened in 2012 and transitioned into a full catering business in late 2016. The space has sat vacant since.

Strickling hopes to open next month, just in time for the summer when out-of-school kids can enjoy ice cream and run over from playing at the new community center across the street, which has a splashpad.

“I hope to draw people downtown again,” he said. “The focus is on the kids and easy, quick foods.”

Strickling has run his own remodeling company for the past 27 years and also owned Trails Café in Gardner for a time. Once known as Todd’s Diner, that establishment has served diner-style breakfast foods for a few years now.

However, ongoing road construction on Gardner’s Main Street stalled business, Strickling said, and ultimately led him to sell the eatery to a new owner.

“Restaurants also have so much overhead,” he added.

Strickling decided to “simplify things” at his new Edgerton café.

The options at Scoopy’s will include up to 12 different ice cream flavors ranging from classics to kid-targeted flavors like cotton candy. There will also be milkshakes, malts, ice cream sandwiches, as well as deli-style and sub sandwiches.

He is also looking for a cakes and pies supplier.

“I will serve regular coffee, too, but not Starbucks-style coffee drinks,” he said.

Strickling said depending on how the business progresses he is considering partnering with ACA Catering (the same people who ran A Cup Above) for an occasional family night dinner service ranging from pizzas, lasagna and meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

“Edgerton needs more food options,” he said. “This will be a simple family-friendly option for the community.”

Strickling said he looks forward to running a new café as part of his retirement. He has not announced his hours of operation yet.

ElevateEdgerton! President James Oltman said Strickling’s café will be the “perfect compliment” to the Greenspace Community Center.

“We are extremely excited for the new addition to the downtown district,” he said. “We look forward to the momentum the new business is helping to build for downtown Edgerton.”

Mayor Don Roberts said he also agreed the new café will be a great addition.

“Scoopy’s is here in downtown Edgerton — the heart of Edgerton and walkable for most of our community,” he said.