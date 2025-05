A New York-inspired concept serving a variety of “premium” meats will soon debut in Johnson County.

New York Butcher Shoppe, a restaurant, wine bar and butcher shop, will open a new Prairie Village location in Corinth Quarter later this year.

New York Butcher Shoppe is coming to Corinth Quarter

The restaurant and shop will occupy a space at the Corinth Quarter shopping center, just off 83rd Street and Mission Road.

Pending construction at the site, franchise owner Scott Sovereign estimated that New York Butcher Shoppe will open in its new Prairie Village space hopefully by the fall.

Once it does open, New York Butcher Shoppe will generally be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended evening hours on the weekends. (Regular hours have yet to be fully finalized.)

New York Butcher Shoppe will offer both dine-in service and retail

On New York Butcher Shoppe’s restaurant side, customers will be able to choose from a variety of steaks and pair them with a side of their choice.

New York Butcher Shoppe’s “premier” cuts of meat will be the star of the menu, Sovereign said, with dishes like wagyu burgers, pork chops and meatball sandwiches.

In addition to meat, the menu will also feature other dishes like grilled salmon, caesar salads and charcuterie boards.

The restaurant will also offer a wide selection of wines by the glass, in addition to cocktails and mocktails.

On the retail side, customers will also be able to shop for beef, pork, chicken and sausages to take home — in addition to other take-home items like prepared meals, salads and dips.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“(We want to be) able to help guide the customers through getting something they’re really going to enjoy with the money they’re investing,” Sovereign said. “Everybody’s got a different taste palette. Much like if you’re drinking a coffee, you might like a dark, medium or light roast, right? So you may like a steak with more or less marbling in it, because that marbling does change the flavor profile of meat.”

This marks the first New York Butcher Shoppe in JoCo

The company got its start in South Carolina in 1999, by New York natives who had relocated there.

This also marks a first for Sovereign, who has always wanted to own and operate a restaurant. He’ll be doing so with franchise co-owners Glenn McDowell and Michael Harrell.

“I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant,” Sovereign said. “This is kind of a dream come true for me.”

Preceding the Prairie Village location, Sovereign has another Kansas City area location in the works in the South Plaza neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. That location is scheduled to open in May.

Once the franchise’s first two area locations are up and running, Sovereign said he foresees more expansion on both sides of the state line.

Want more food and drink news? 30hop bar and restaurant opens at Merriam Grand Station